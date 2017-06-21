Crow Canyon Archaeology Event

By Joyce Alexander

As part of the Four Corners Lecture Series, the Crow Canyon Archaeological Center will host Dr. Carrie Heitman on Wednesday, June 28, to discuss “Of House and Home: Gender, Labor, and Liturgy in Chacoan Archaeology.”

The lecture will be held at 7pm at the Crow Canyon Archaeological Center, 23390 Road K, in Cortez.

Dr. Heitman uses data from the Chaco Research Archive and the imminent Salmon Pueblo Archaeological Collection to explore “domestic” homemaking activities and the intensification of religious ideologies and practices in Chacoan great houses. She holds a Ph.D. in anthropology from the University of Virginia and is an assistant professor of anthropology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is also a co-principal investigator for the Chaco Research Archive.

More than 30 years ago, Crow Canyon was founded on the idea that members of the public could play an important role in archaeology. Each year, we welcome people of all ages to our campus near Mesa Verde in southwest Colorado. Our volunteers support our mission of archaeological research, education programs, and partnership with American Indians.