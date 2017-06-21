Airbnb and Town of Pagosa Springs Announce Tax Deal

By Jasmine Mora

Airbnb will begin collecting and remitting the 4.9 percent Lodger’s Tax in Pagosa Springs starting July 1. Under the agreement, Airbnb will collect the Lodger’s Tax on behalf of hosts and then remit the taxes to the Town of Pagosa Springs.

“Our host community in Southwestern Colorado is thriving. There are over 180 Airbnb hosts in Pagosa Springs who want to pay their fair share of taxes. Agreements like this make it easier for those sharing their home on our platform — the majority of whom are middle class people — to comply with state and local tax laws,” said Marisa Moret, Airbnb Public Policy Manager.

“This agreement, and resulting partnership with Airbnb, enables the Town to receive its lodger’s and sales tax, as specified by law. We are then able to reinvest those funds into our existing marketing efforts to continue the promotion of Pagosa Springs as a tourism destination. It’s a win for everyone.” said Greg Schulte, Pagosa Springs Town Manager.

With this new agreement, Pagosa Springs joins a list of more than 275 jurisdictions globally where Airbnb is collecting and remitting hotel taxes on behalf of hosts and guests. In Colorado, Airbnb has tax agreements with Boulder, Colorado Springs, Golden, Steamboat Springs, Snowmass Village, and the State of Colorado.

For families in Pagosa Springs, Airbnb helps make it possible from them to pay their bills, stay in their homes and make ends meet. The typical host in the Town earns $4,500 a year sharing his or her home… and 67 percent of local hosts are women.

To learn more about the Town Lodgers Tax, visit the Town website.

To learn more about Airbnb, visit them on this website.