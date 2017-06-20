UU Fellowship to Consider ‘A Shared World’

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend a service titled “A Shared World: Video Presentation from UUA General Assembly,” with Rev. Mara Dowdall, this coming Sunday, June 25.

General Assembly (GA) is the annual meeting of the Unitarian Universalist Association (UUA). Attendees worship, witness, learn, connect and make policy for the Association through a democratic process. This five-day event concludes with Sunday Worship, and the Pagosa Fellowship will be able to participate in that service via video. GA and this powerful communal worship experience will take place at the New Orleans Convention Center.

Rev. Mara Dowdall will lead the worship.

Rev. Dowdall is Senior Minister of the First UU Society of Burlington, Vermont. Previously, she served congregations in Montpelier, Vermont, and the Boston area and spent a year as the UUA’s Interim Youth Ministry Director. A Philadelphia native, lifelong Unitarian Universalist and graduate of Harvard Divinity School, Dowdall worked in national politics before her call to ministry. She lives in Burlington with her husband Ben and their two young sons.

New Orleans is known as a place of rebirth following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Many Unitarian Universalists have contributed time and funds in the effort to rebuild both the city and the congregations in the area. By holding GA in New Orleans, the UUA celebrates successes and recommits to the relationships that have been forged with this community.

This program reflects the Unitarian Universalist principles of “The right of conscience and the use of the democratic process within our congregations and in society at large” and The goal of world community with peace, liberty and justice for all.”

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.

Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue; then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north. For further information, see pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.