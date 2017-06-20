New ‘Forest Explorer’ Program for Kids Age 5-8

Come hang out with Ranger Brandon this summer! Come take advantage of this new and free opportunity to explore nature within the San Juan National Forest, with the ‘Forest Explorer’ program, starting on Thursday, June 29 at Coyote Hill.

This 45-minute program is for children 5-8 years old and their parents/caregivers. This month’s program is ‘Interview with Nature.’ We will explore nature by exploring various natural objects of the Coyote Hill area.

Meet at the Coyote Hill trailhead at 10am. Bring water and remember to dress for the weather. No need to sign up; just show up.

Programs may be cancelled due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Directions: For convenience we will begin our adventure at the parking area on the right side of Piedra Road just after the first cattle guard, about five and half miles north of Highway 160.

For more information, call Brandon Caley at 970-264-1503 or 970-264-2268.