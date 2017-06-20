EDITORIAL: Getting Down into the Weeds, Part Two

Read Part One

The Weed and Pest office is typically staffed between 7am-7:30 Monday through Friday. To make an appointment outside of these hours please call (970) 264-6773.

— From the Archuleta County website

We are listening to former Archuleta County Commissioner Bob Formwalt at the Board of County Commissioner’s June 13 work session. Mr. Formwalt is seated between two other local residents who share his interest in “Archuleta County’s Weed and Pest Control District”… former Pagosa school teacher and long-time Hinsdale County rancher John Taylor, and Ann Shepherdson, who may have been representing the U.S. Forest Service.

Mr. Formwalt had just reminded the County Commissioners that the funding that historically supported the Weed and Pest Control District has come from numerous sources, including neighboring Hinsdale and Mineral counties, and that the money — which the Archuleta County government has apparently confiscated, at least temporarily, from the District — did not belong to Archuleta County, but rather to an autonomous government “district.”

Except maybe it wasn’t exactly a “district”? Sounded a bit complicated.

Mr. Formwalt:

“It’s not Archuleta County’s money that was in the fund. It was the District’s. We had set it up as autonomous, as an enterprise fund. The District board ran the organization, and very seldom did anyone from the board approach the County for money for any reason, except for the budgeting for the salaries. I think the County originally used two old County vehicles, and an old Forest Service vehicle. I know the Forest Service purchased some vehicles for us to use, early on.

“But the program became successful enough that they paid for their own vehicles, their own chemicals — and they made money selling the chemicals, but they were still cheaper than you could buy them from a retail outlet. And that’s true even today.

“And it’s important, because we want people to control the weeds on their own property. We don’t want government involved in it at all. So we set it up as an enterprise fund.

“What has happened since then, I have no idea. I’m very disappointed to hear that there are not any records anywhere, not even at the County? Because we had board minutes, from the meetings — anytime anything came up with the District.

“So I don’t understand why nobody seems to know anything about this, when we are — what, 30 years into it? And all of a sudden to hear that it’s illegal? That it’s the County’s money that’s in the fund, that’s been confiscated?

“That’s completely erroneous.”

County Attorney Todd Starr quickly reminded the BOCC that “there is an ongoing investigation, and I would hate to have [the BOCC] make any comments that would compromise that investigation.”

What we do know, in spite of the County’s reluctance to discuss “the money” and the confiscation process, is that Archuleta County Weed and Pest Supervisor Frank Ratliff retired last year, after many years of service, and was subsequently replaced by a new, somewhat younger, employee named Ethan Proud. We also know that the County got a new Public Works Director last year — Susan Goebel-Canning — following the retirement of Ken Feyen.

County Administrator Bentley Henderson:

“I have every reason to believe that our existing Public Works Director and our new Weed Manager are going to do everything in their power to ensure that our program is just a effective as it has been in the past, and I wouldn’t want to make any kind of a presumption that it’s not going to be as good as it was. Darn good chance, it will be even better.

“In my conversations with Susan and Ethan, I know that they have every intention of maintaining the high level of effort and the high level of cooperation with other entities, in maintaining that program.”

Ann Shepherdson:

“I don’t think it’s a question of the individual County employees — they seem to be high quality individuals — I think it’s a question of the organization that they have presented to us. That the District needs to step back and become just an advisory board, versus a Weed District. Because, as a Weed District, we’ve got a whole lot more flexibility in collecting funds and reallocating funds for resource purposes — both prevention and treatment.

“In the past, we focused more on treatment. Now, with Ethan coming on, we’re in a position to move forward with a more active prevention program, and in my mind, that’s what we should do.

“We have three options. One is to step back and become the advisory board, that I think you guys are pushing for, and retain [the weed and pest program] as a County entity under Public Works.

“Another option is to actually go through the full formation process and create [an official] Weed District. Create a true special district, with its own identity.”

That was apparently the original intent, back in the late 1980s — to create a self-supporting special district that did not rely in tax revenues. The process was never completed, however.

As Mr. Formwalt had noted earlier, the Colorado experience has been that weed control programs function most effectively when they are not run by a County government, but rather, are controlled by a volunteer board of directors.

“If you have the government running it, you kill the program. The bureaucracy will kill it,” he had told the County Commissioners.

From the work session conversation, it appears that the current intention of the County bureaucracy is to dissolve the “Weed District” as such, and have its functions absorbed into that very bureaucracy.

This would be the same County bureaucracy that maintains our road system. How is that working out?

The same County bureaucracy that has abandoned an existing County jail (with a new roof) and now wants the taxpayers to fork out $15 million to $20 million for a new jail facility.

Does it sound like I have opinions about the County’s ability to operate an effective weed control program for a county encompassing 867,000 acres, through an office that’s typically staffed with one employee from 7:00-7:30am each day? I guess maybe so.

Ms. Shepherdson:

“I wanted to throw out a third option, that came up in conversations with Cynthia Purcell at the San Juan Conservation District, that somehow the Weed District and the Conservation District could somehow merge and offer a better, one-point contact for customer service. So I just want to throw out some ideas…”

I guess it doesn’t hurt to throw out ideas. Even knowing that the BOCC is being advised to hold its collective tongue at the moment.

