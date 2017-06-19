PHOTO ESSAY: Setting the Cornerstone at Pagosa Medical Center

The occasion for a new building completed in our community had its Cornerstone Ceremony at the Grand Opening of The Pagosa Springs Medical Center. A warm, sunny Saturday morning marks the day: June 17. The local Pagosa Springs Masons Lodge #114 hosted Masonic Grand Lodge A.F. & A.M. of Colorado dignitaries to oversee the auspicious event.

The ceremony included interesting history, strong symbolism, and prayers of peace, gratitude and optimism for the future. The Mason’s brought pomp and circumstance to add to the Patriotism and Service from our local military Color Guard.

It was described by the Grand Lecturer that a time capsule will be installed behind the cornerstone. It includes many items from the current events of our community and history about the people who contributed to the fruition of this new facility. Photographs and records, design plans, ideas and future hopes are part of the time capsule.

The Cornerstone was ceremoniously checked and authorized to be square, level and plumb by the tools that represent the Masonic tradition. It was prepared with water, oil and wine. Cement was made with trowel and mortar and several people were able to trowel the cement onto the Cornerstone.

The Cornerstone will be permanently installed to the building for all to see, just outside the main entrance.

The event continued with speeches from the Mayor Don Volger, Commissioner Steve Wadley, Hospital Board member Mark Floyd and Hospital director/President Brad Coichenet and a representative of the Jicarilla Tribal Council.

The Pagosa Springs Chamber of Commerce also provided a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

The Carnival atmosphere continued for guests young and old to enjoy and meet many of our civil servants and hospital employees. A real great day to remember.