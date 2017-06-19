EDITORIAL: The Green, Green Grass of Home, Part Six

Read Part One

You probably wouldn’t guess it from the looks on their faces, but the women in the picture below are slightly desperate.

They have been raised in a culture where isolation and privacy are highly valued — where average people surround themselves with lawns, fences, parking lots, barriers of all kinds, in a effort to create private, protected spaces. But human nature craves community… craves interaction and communication.

On the one hand, what we want most of all — especially females — is to be surrounded by loving friends, conversation, sharing. Not Facebook friends, but actual flesh-and-blood friends.

What our culture creates for us, meanwhile, is separation and isolation. Conversation becomes an electronic addiction — a dozen words, texted on an device — a selfie of me and my dog — a shared meme about human existence.

Here’s an example of how local government (unintentionally?) encourages this unfortunate situation.

Over the past couple of decades, the Town of Pagosa Springs has put considerable energy into keeping us isolated (and addicted) through a mechanism called “zoning.”

“Zoning” was an invention of the planning profession, with the ostensible intention of protecting us from one another. Once upon a time, we could walk to the hardware store and the grocery store and the neighborhood church and the elementary school. But our governments, in their wisdom, wanted to protect us from the dangers of living close to the places where we worked and socialized — dangerous places like offices and gift shops and tire stores and bakeries. So our government began to pass laws that prohibited businesses from locating in the same neighborhoods as residential homes. At the same time, the Town of Pagosa Springs began to encourage new subdivisions where even the homes were separated from each other.

Below is a chart from the Town’s Land Use and Development Code — the LUDC — describing a type of subdivision development that the Town calls ‘Conservation Subdivisions.’ The description reads like this:

7.6.1. PURPOSE

This Section provides an optional process and standards for conservation subdivision development, or “cluster development.” A conservation subdivision is a residential subdivision in which some or all of the lots are allowed to be smaller (in area and width) than otherwise required for the underlying zoning district, in exchange for the protection of common open space. Clustered lots should occur near the edges of property close to planned or existing development. The Town encourages conservation subdivision design through a density bonus approach…

…Under the conservation subdivision option, a minimum of 40 percent of the total area of the subdivision shall be set aside as common open space. Higher densities are allowed with greater percentages of protected open space. The total area of common open space set aside shall determine the maximum allowed density on the site, as shown in the following table:

On the surface, this doesn’t seem like such a harmful idea. The Town is simply requiring relatively vast areas of grass and trees, to allow for park-like places to walk and “recreate,” situated between the residential streets. In other words, the Town wants to encourage a New Suburbia. In the above chart, the Town is suggesting that more than 70 percent of a new subdivision might be dedicated to “open space.” In exchange for this dedication of open space, the Town will allow the development to have a density of 2 dwelling units per acre in the R-T zoning areas (“Rural Transition”) and up to 1 dwelling unit per acre in R-A zones (“Residential-Agricultural”.)

These are “Maximum Densities.” You must keep the dwelling units separated from one another.

Well, who doesn’t like open space? But government laws requiring grass and trees and generous space between houses come with a packet of costs.

It’s partly simple math. If 70 percent of a neighborhood has no homes allowed on the land, then the land becomes roughly 70 percent more expensive, per home. If 70 percent of a town is dedicated to open space, then we must build roughly 70 percent more streets and telephone lines and sewer lines and water lines to connect the homes, than we would if the homes were built in close proximity to one another.

If you don’t allow businesses to locate in the new neighborhood, then everyone will have to climb into a car to access their job, or their school, or their favorite coffee shop. Thus, we create more wear and tear, and maintenance requirements, for the streets and roads.

The more government rules we establish to “preserve” grass and trees, the more it will feel like we are living inside our own private park, with no one else around.

On one hand, that might be a pleasant experience, for a while.

But eventually, we will become desperate to make human contact. And this will become the most convenient method for addressing our isolation:

It’s a price we will pay.