EDITORIAL: Getting Down into the Weeds, Part One

“Weeds love politics…”

— John Taylor, speaking at the June 13 Archuleta Board of County Commissioners work session.

For some reason — I really have no idea why — I found myself surround not only by thistles, but also by a dozen male and female blackbirds, squawking in a manner that gave me the impression they were irritated by my presence.

I had carried my camera from the sidewalk on Hot Springs Boulevard out into the middle of a vast vacant property, where I knew I would find a large patch of thistles — presumably, a species of thistle that the state of Colorado has declared to be a “noxious weed.”

If you visit the Colorado Department of Agriculture website, you can find photos and descriptions of the most unpopular weeds in the state, catalogued into four lists:

List A, List B, List C, and the Watch List.

List A includes the weeds that the Agriculture Commissioner has slated for “eradication.” Total elimination. Death by poison, fire, or any other convenient means.

List B is the list I was most interested in. These are the weeds for which the Commissioner, “in consultation with the state noxious weed advisory committee, local governments, and other interested parties, develops and implements state noxious weed management plans designed to stop the continued spread of these species.” List B includes five species of thistle: Bull Thistle, Canada Thistle, Musk Thistle, Plumeless Thistle and Scotch Thistle. All of these thistles were introduced into the Colorado landscape through various “agricultural accidents.”

Meanwhile, Colorado is also home to 15 native species of thistle, all of which are harmless or even beneficial to our native environment. So I was curious, as I stood in the big clump of thistle on Sunday morning, if these were the ‘beneficial’ type of thistle.

Or the ‘dangerous’ type? And how ‘dangerous’ might that be?

And what did John Taylor mean, when he said, “Weeds love politics”?

I suppose most of us in Archuleta County have minimal concerns about noxious weeds. The folks here who are still involved in agriculture might feel differently, however. Agriculture accounted for about 344 jobs in Archuleta County, according to a Region 9 report from 2015. That’s slightly less than 6 percent of the community’s roughly 6,000 jobs.

On June 13, three long-time county residents had come forward to speak with the County commissioners about the community’s weed control program. The three visitors were John Taylor, Bob Formwalt, and Ann Shepherdson.

All three seemed especially worried about the County’s treatment of a certain bank account. The discussion was.. well, I would classify it as “slightly tense,” in spite of the apparent smiles.

The conversation began with a comment by John Taylor, owner of the Toner Taylor Centennial Ranch in Hinsdale County, north of the Archuleta County line, and former science and math teacher at Pagosa Springs High School, from 1966 through 1988.

“We’re aware that there are major changes in the weed program. Our concern is that it will go downhill… I don’t know if you gentlemen know what the major weed problems are? And can identify them? I’d be happy to conduct a tour…

“And I want Bob to speak about the formation of the District.“

Here in Archuleta County — as in most Colorado counties — we’ve been making an official effort to control noxious weeds since at least 1988. In a moment, we’ll be listening to one of the more prominent activists in the community, Bob Formwalt.

Mr. Formwalt served for 12 years as an Archuleta County commissioner, as well as on the Upper San Juan Planning Commission, San Juan Soil Conservation District Board of Supervisors, Archuleta County Airport Board, San Juan National Forest Grazing Advisory Council, Archuleta County’s Weed and Pest Control District Board, Colorado State Soil Conservation Board, Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board, Colorado Abandoned Mine Lands Advisory Council, Colorado Job Training Job Partnership Board and Private Industry Council, Southwest Colorado Workforce Investment Board, Region 9 Economic Development District Board and serves as a commissioner for the Colorado Division of Water Resources and on the LPEA board of directors.

He also operates a ranch with his wife Jessie.

The above list of Mr. Formwalt’s activities was taken from the LPEA website. For the purposes of this article, it’s worthwhile noting the name of one of the organizations in the list:

“Archuleta County’s Weed and Pest Control District Board.”

It was in that capacity that Mr. Formwalt was addressing the Board of County Commissioners on June 13. One of the questions, as we got down into the weeds, is whether the “Archuleta County Weed and Pest Control District” is actually a ‘district’? And if not, in what form does the group exist, as an official organization?

And, how do these questions relate to the tense discussion on June 13?

Bob Formwalt, addressing the three County commissioners:

“Back in 1988, Colorado got some new laws put on the books, that said all counties had to set up a weed management program. As you guys know, Archuleta County is not autonomous. You are merely an administrative arm of the state legislative. You have to do what they tell you to do.

“So we asked ourselves, ‘What in the world do you do, to start a weed program?’ So we looked to Rio Blanco County, which had already set up a weed program, and got it rolling. Around the same time, I was appointed to the state weed control board set up by Governor Romer. And one of the things that we discovered right off, is that with a program like this, you don’t want the government running the program. If you have the government running it, you kill the program. The bureaucracy will kill it.

“That was state-wide, we found that out. That’s why we set it up as an association to begin with, and then later, our auditor told us we really needed to be operating as a [special district.]

Mr. Formwalt explained that he did not continue to be fully involved in the state or local weed management programs. (He was participating in a few other boards and activities at the time.)

“The Forest Service and the County were the two main leaders in the association, since they had the majority of the land.. The commissioners decided they wanted to have the association funded autonomously. The County was contributing only the funding for the employees, and I think that’s still the way it is today… We charged a fee for spraying the weeds, for all the entities involved…”

He said that Hinsdale and Mineral counties also contributed to the district.

“This was not just Archuleta County. And it was not just Archuleta County’s money. That’s the big thing. It was not Archuleta County’s money, that was in the fund.”

So… did Archuleta County officials recently confiscate funds that did not actually belong to them?

Read Part Two…