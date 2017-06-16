July Trail Projects Seeking Volunteer Help

The Fourth of July is just around the corner and a great way to celebrate the birth of our nation is to help maintain some of the trails bestowed to us as our public lands.

The Pagosa Area Trails Council (PATC) has scheduled a couple of volunteer work projects for which we could use your help. PATC functions as one of the coordinating organizations to assist with the care and maintenance of a few of the approximately 687 miles of trails that need maintenance in the Pagosa Ranger District.

Trail work is for nearly everyone. Most projects have an array of needs, from lopping to digging to building to sawing. There is a job for every volunteer – we promise.

July 11, 2017; from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pagosa Area Trails Council monthly TUESDAY project

Meeting Location: Camino Real Pagosa next to City Market

Project Summary: Each month our project start/finish locations will be different. Our overall goal is to cut out our more widely used trails. Because our focus is on cutting downed trees, our first few projects dates will be faster paced with sawyers and swampers tag-teaming the work. We want to focus on finishing these tasks earlier in the season to have a greater opportunity to work on more dirt in the fingernail projects later in the season. These are important project dates and lots of hands are appreciated.

Projects are low to moderate difficulty – early season is mostly moving limbs and logs. No experience is necessary – we will gladly introduce you to trail maintenance and proper use of tools. The hike/project distance is approximately three to six miles.

You Need to Know: We will carpool to the trailhead. Wear long pants and closed-toe shoes; a long-sleeved shirt is suggested. Dress for the weather. Bring work gloves, eye protection, lunch, snacks and water.

Contact: Please RSVP with Stacy Boone at 970.946.5001 (leave a message if she is in the field).

July 22, 2017; from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Silver Creek Trail Project

Meeting Location: Archuleta County Fairgrounds

Project Summary: This project will work on a trail that sees little use, is accessed after a long drive and quickly gains elevation We will likely be focused only on cutting out the trail with extra hands working on brushing and cleaning any existing water features. The pace will be leisurely to coincide with the terrain and needed work. Moderate difficulty – lots of elevation gain with some route finding. No experience is necessary – we will gladly introduce you to trail maintenance and proper use of tools. The hike/project distance is approximately three to five miles. Expect a long day in the field – we want to maximize what we can complete on the project.

You Need to Know: We will carpool to the trailhead. Wear long pants and closed-toe shoes; a long-sleeved shirt is suggested. Dress for the weather. Bring work gloves, eye protection, lunch, snacks and water.

Contact: Please RSVP with Stacy Boone at 970.946.5001 (leave a message if she is in the field).

About Pagosa Area Trails Council (PATC)

The Pagosa Area Trails Council (PATC) is a volunteer run 501(c)(3) organization which functions as the clearinghouse of organization and coordination for all of the trail user groups in Pagosa Springs. This is the place where all trail users are respected and come together, work together and work to meet the goal of keeping our trails open and valuable to the entire community.

We have a number of goals in 2017. Those goals include:

Continue to facilitate a biannual Roundtable that includes all trail user groups

Continue to function as the liaison for all user groups to develop own work projects and to assist with marketing those projects in an annual calendar

Coordinate the 2017 Public Lands Day with a volunteer committee

Offer training opportunities that benefit all user groups

Be a representative user club for hikers and the associated trail work projects

For more information, please visit https://pagosatrails.org/about/.