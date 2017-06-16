Cumbres & Toltec Railroad Wins ‘Readers’ Choice Award’ in USA TODAY

The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad was announced as the winner in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for both Top Attraction in New Mexico and Top Attraction in Colorado. The Cumbres & Toltec is the highest, longest and most authentic steam railroad in America, running 64 miles through tunnels, above timberline, through gorges and over trestles. Readers from around the country were invited to vote. Last year, readers voted the Cumbres & Toltec the nation’s most scenic railroad.

Click here to view this year’s awards and top attractions in each state.

How could one attraction earn top billing in two states? Jointly owned by the states of Colorado and New Mexico, the National Historic Landmark train travels between Antonito, Colo. and Chama, N.M daily from May to October. It crisscrosses the border 11 times, snaking its way through some of the most scenic and remote landscapes, past tens of thousands of aspen trees, climbing from 7,888 feet in Antonito to the top of scenic Cumbres Pass at 10,015 feet.

The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad has appeared in almost two dozen Hollywood films, including “Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid,” “Indiana Jones,” “The Shootout” starring Gregory Peck, “Wyatt Earp” with Kevin Costner, “Missouri Breaks” with Marlon Brando and Jack Nicholson, and “Bite the Bullet” with Gene Hackman and James Colburn… and most recently, “A Million Ways to Die in the West” with Seth McFarland.

The Cumbres & Toltec offers daily rides out of both Antonito and Chama, as well as a number of special departures, including Dinner Trains, a Geology Train and children’s rides.

For more information visit http://cumbrestoltec.com/.