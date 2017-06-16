Big Game Management Meetings Planned for Western Slope

Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff is starting work to update big-game management plans in the Gunnison Basin and in the Paonia/North Fork areas. The public is invited to meetings where the planning efforts will be discussed.

At 6:30pm, June 27 at the Gunnison County Fairgrounds, 275 S. Spruce St., CPW staff will present information regarding elk management in the West Elk Mountains for Game Management Units 53, 54 and 63.

In Paonia on July 6 at the public library, 80 Samuel Wade Road, there will be a two-part meeting. At 6pm there will be a presentation and discussion about deer management in GMUs 53 and 63. After a break, the meeting will continue at 7:30pm with a presentation on elk management in GMUs 53, 54 and 63.

A third meeting is scheduled for Cedaredge at 6:30pm, August 9, at the Cedaredge Community Center Centennial Room, 140 NW 2nd St. At that meeting deer management in GMUs 411, 52, and 521 will be presented and discussed.

At the meetings, wildlife managers will present information regarding history of management in these areas, harvest and survival trends, and habitat. The planning process is in its early stages and will take about a year to complete. CPW will also be gathering input from the public through on-line surveys.

“Big-game management planning is complex,” said J Wenum, area wildlife manager in Gunnison. “We need to take into consideration a variety of factors that include scientific analysis and public perception. As the planning process starts it’s important for wildlife managers to hear the opinions and concerns of the public.”

