San Juan Water Conservancy District Explains the June 12 Resolution

San Juan Water Conservancy District (“the District”) obtained a loan approval from the Colorado Water Conservation Board (“CWCB”) on May 18, 2017 during the first meeting of the CWCB ever held in Pagosa Springs.

The loan is contingent upon the passage of a mill levy increase that returns the District to the mill levy it had at the time of its formation – 1 mill. The loan was approved for the purpose of paying certain pre-construction costs of a reservoir project the District has taken the lead in developing. The costs of construction are a separate issue, and the resources to pay those costs have not been identified.

On June 12, 2017, the District’s board of directors met to start the effort to fulfill the contingency in the loan approval, and by majority vote passed a formal resolution to go forward with a mill levy initiative to return the District mill levy to what voters approved when the District was formed in 1988 – 1 mill.

In recent years, the District has drawn on its reserves to fund efforts to preserve the reservoir project. Persevering paid off with two new agreements. First, the District entered into a 3-way agreement with CWCB and Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (“PAWSD”), which was a win-win for all. This agreement allows the reservoir project to move forward with the District in charge of developing the project and securing the water rights needed for the project. The second agreement eliminates the potential of a $1 million debt payment: the CWCB agreed to have its investment in the reservoir project re-paid, if at all, through the sale of the land purchased with the State’s money.

The only present revenue source for the District is a mill levy of .316 mills. TABOR reduced the District’s original 1 mill because it did not utilize the approved level of revenue. Presently, the .316 mill rate raises about $67,000 annually. If approved, 1 mill will raise approximately $213,000 annually. Debt service will be approximately $110,000 a year so the District will have ample revenue over and above the debt service to further its mission in the community.

The District has previously participated on river restoration projects of a limited nature, but has not sought an active role given its limited resources. The Colorado Water Plan makes money available for various water projects, including stream and watershed management plans. The District is involved in several collaborative efforts to enhance the quantity and quality of water in the District that will also improve recreational opportunities, expand wildfire mitigation efforts, and assure the quality of life we all enjoy continues for future generations.