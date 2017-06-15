EDITORIAL: The Green, Green Grass of Home, Part Four

Read Part One

The protection of scenic greenbelts, buffer strips, and open spaces involves planning for the protection of land adjacent to both natural and man-made sites, for scenic enjoyment, and for the protection of community residents.

— The Small Town Planning Handbook, second edition, 1995.

If you visit the American Planning Association website — with its motto, “Making Great Communities Happen” — you might discover that the association has published a number of books about urban and rural planning. About 235 books, in fact. This is on top of publishing, since 1935, the Journal of the American Planning Association, to which non-members can subscribe for a mere $182 a year.

Several years back, I found one of their books available at a used books website, and it’s been sitting on my bookshelf for maybe the past 10 years. It’s titled, The Small Town Planning Handbook, second edition, written by Thomas Daniels, John Keller and Mark Lapping, and I suspect – based on its excellent used condition and minimal yellow underlining — that it was a college textbook, barely used.

Well, I haven’t used it myself much, either. But the other day I wanted to see what it said about “greenbelts” in small towns. I had made a previous trip up Cemetery Road to photograph the gently sloping natural meadow that would have been at least partly included in the “dedicated open space” for the Pradera Pointe subdivision, if that project had moved forward after its preliminary approval in 2007.

I presume that The Small Town Planning Handbook summarizes the generally-accepted beliefs of the American Planning Association when it comes to making great communities happen in rural America — since it was published by the APA, and was therefore peer-reviewed by the APA prior to publication. Maybe that’s presumptuous. The book is only 300 pages long, and seems, to me, aimed at someone who recently graduated from high school with maybe a B average.

The section on “Greenbelts and Open Space” is three pages long, and includes these two rather basic illustrations:

The first illustrates how a “greenbelt” might be planned along the banks of a river, and the second, a greenbelt along a highway.

During the 2007 discussions of the proposed Pradera Pointe subdivision, I was not very familiar with the idea of “open space requirements,” as they were being enforced by the Town Planning Department in 2007. I remember feeling a sense of amazement at the amount of “open space” the Town planners were requiring. Most definitely, the suburban development pattern being requested of the Pradera Pointe developers by the Town Planning Department had no similarity to the layout of the historical downtown.

At some point between the incorporation of the Town of Pagosa Springs in 1891, and the discussions about Pradera Pointe in 2007, our community made the decision that homes in new subdivisions should be isolated from one another, to some degree, through the inclusion of ‘buffer strips’ or ‘dedicated open space.’ This idea of open space — purely for the sake of open space — is largely absent from the original plat of Pagosa Springs drawn back in 1883.

The original layout for the Town of Pagosa Springs was based upon the work of U.S. Deputy Surveyor Benjamin H. Smith. The newly incorporated town occupied one square mile, from Juanita Street in the north to Apache Street in the south, and from First Street in the east to Tenth Street in the west.

The 1883 plat shows the town divided up into 1,215 individual parcels, plus two unnamed parks (known today as Town Park and Reservoir Hill Park.) The area surrounding the Pagosa Hot Spring, tucked into a bend in the San Juan River — the area now generally known as Hot Springs Boulevard — appears to be platted for a huge convalescent hospital; I’ve read elsewhere that the U.S. Army had planned such a hospital at the site of the Great Pagosa Hot Spring, for the treatment of Civil War veterans.

The green shaded area shows the parcels we could assume were intended for the hospital.

We will note that the San Juan River has nothing like a greenbelt surrounding it; the proposed layout shows private property and streets and alleys adjoining the river along most of its route through downtown. Meanwhile, the provision of open space takes place in the parks that lie outside the commercial and residential neighborhoods.

Of course, this was 1883… long before the existence of the APA, and the theories about what makes a great community happen. Back in 1883, it was assumed that people liked to live close to one another, in neighborhoods that featured activity along their streets and alleys, such as children walking to school or to the park, adults walking to work or to shopping at the market. And to judge by the size of the individual parcels — 1/6 acre each — another assumption may have been that each family would maintain a sizable garden on their property. And probably a big front porch where neighbors could gather in the evening to talk and laugh, while watching the children and grandchildren play in the front yard.

Outside of the town limits, the population of Archuleta County lived on ranches. Very large ranches, mostly. Covered with green grass and “open space.”

Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County no longer fit this 1883 idea of community. We are actually very confused, in 2017, about what the word “community” means.

Here, for example, are a couple of statements from the Town of Pagosa Springs Land Use and Development Code, to illustrate our confusion. The first comments are from Section 7.2, “Purpose.”

7.2.1. These Subdivision Regulations are designed and enacted for the purpose of promoting the health, safety, convenience, order, prosperity and welfare of the present and future inhabitants of the Town by:

A. Encouraging new subdivision developments to relate to the Town’s historic development pattern.

B. Promoting compact, well-defined, sustainable neighborhoods that enhance the Town’s character and are compatible with adjoining lands…

D. Creating livable neighborhoods that foster a sense of community and reduce dependency on private vehicles…

F. Providing a variety of lot sizes and housing types in every neighborhood…

As far as I can tell, no recent subdivision, approved in Archuleta County, has fit the above statements of purpose. Most certainly, the preliminary plan for Pradera Pointe subdivision did not meet the above criteria.

Can we stop and ask the question… What makes for a “great community”?

Read Part Five, tomorrow…