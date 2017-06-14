OPINION: Regarding President Trump’s Review of National Monuments

The Trump administration’s so-called “review” of national monuments is the latest in a long history of attempts to undermine a highly effective 111-year-old system — used by all but three presidents since 1906 — to protect public places when Washington politicians won’t. The review is an opportunistic toe in the door to diminish federally protected lands.

“Opening up land to everyone” that is already open to literally anyone is fork-tongued code for opening it up for short-duration private extractive profiteers.

Given the subatomic portion of the federal budget that monuments represent, there is no budgetary argument for the review. Neither is there a local or regional economic argument, because there is no credible evidence even suggesting that monument designation hurts local economies, and a great deal of data showing quite the opposite. There is simply no logical argument for it.

Federal lands belong to all 325 million of We The People. It is not possible for us to “grab” our own land through permanent preservation of a tiny fraction. The review itself is the pretext for an actual “land grab” by narrow private interests. That spells trouble for local rural economies like ours. Since the scope of the review also appears arbitrary and capricious, an attack on one monument is a potential threat to all. Public comments, polls, and ever increasing visitation show overwhelming support for protection of western public lands and waters, and the sustainable economics they provide.

The monument in our own backyard is a prime example.

In 2012, Chimney Rock received National Monument designation. Located in Archuleta County, Colorado, where I serve as County Commissioner, Chimney Rock National Monument protects 4,726 acres of sacred Native American ruins, spectacular panoramic views of the San Juan Mountains, and a unique and intimate look at what Ancestral Puebloan peoples once used as a celestial observatory.

As with nearly all monuments, whether created by Congressional or Presidential action, securing federal monument designation for this historic archaeological and spiritually important site took many years of multiple-stakeholder and bipartisan collaboration. Today, five years after monument designation, Chimney Rock National Monument has also greatly increased in local economic importance to Archuleta County and Pagosa Springs.

At just 4,726 acres, Chimney Rock National Monument is currently excepted from the President’s Interior Department review — unlike another of Colorado’s national monuments: Canyons of the Ancients, created in 2000, near Cortez, Colorado.

In 2016 there were 11,800 visitors to the Chimney Rock National Monument. That is equal to the entire population of Pagosa Springs (the only incorporated town in Archuleta County). How would Denver or DC value their equivalent of $30 million visitors?

The nonprofit Chimney Rock Interpretive Association recently released a report showing visitation to Chimney Rock is up 43 percent since it received monument status. In 2016, economic impact reached about $1.7 million and supported 22 jobs. Lodgers tax, sales tax and use tax revenues have also spiked since 2012. Resulting visitor spending specifically attributed to the national monument was estimated to add about $1.7 million and more than 22 jobs to the local economy (Archuleta and La Plata Counties) in 2016. Most respondents to a visitor survey stayed overnight within 60 miles of Chimney Rock, a significant percentage staying three or more nights in the area.

Federally protected lands are a critical component in ensuring Southwest Colorado’s economic vitality. Rural western communities have unique challenges such as overall slower growth, lower salaries, older population, lower education, and worse health outcomes. However, those communities near federally protected lands have, on average, faster population, employment, and personal income growth than their counterparts. Rural western counties with high degrees of protected lands are losing school-aged children at a significantly lower rate (5.6% change versus 12.8% change for counties with few protected lands). In 2010, western non-metropolitan counties with 100,000 acres of protected public lands saw per capita income higher by an average of $4,360 than in similar counties with no protected public lands.

Counties like ours benefit from nearby public lands in multiple ways, both direct and indirect. Looking at the direct impacts, in 2016 approximately 331 million national park visitors spent an estimated $18.4 billion in local gateway regions while visiting National Park Service lands across the country. These expenditures supported 318,100 jobs, $12 billion in labor income, $19.9 billion in value added, and $34.9 billion in economic output in the national economy. The economic impacts of public lands are generated in various ways: increased tourism; outdoor activities and recreation such as hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, horse riding, biking, and four wheeling; extraction such as natural gas and logging; and establishment of stable economies by attracting entrepreneurs and retirees. These findings do not represent a short-term business cycle or the influence of a single industry, rather they show that as the regional western economy grows in the longer-term, federal lands and protected federal lands in rural regions are associated with better overall economic performance for the surrounding communities.

In the southwest Colorado region specifically, protected federal lands represent a direct, significant driver in our regional economy.

Canyons of the Ancients National Monument draws approximately 30,000 visitors a year. Since it was designated as a monument in 2000, Montezuma County’s population has grown about 8 percent, but jobs are up 10 percent and personal income is up about 20 percent, according to research by the nonpartisan Headwaters Economics group. This monument of 178,000 acres has the highest-known density of archaeological sites in the United States.

Mesa Verde National Park near Cortez Colorado, the pillage and plunder of which was a trigger for the establishment of the Antiquities Act of 1906 itself, hosted over 547,000 visitors in 2015 who spent $55.4 million in communities near the park. That spending supported 814 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $66.8 million.

The National Park Service found that Hovenweep National Monument generated $2.7 million in visitor spending through attracting nearly 43,000 visitors to the region in 2016. That spending supported 39 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $3.2 million.

In a recent Colorado College survey, voters in western states across partisan and ideological lines overwhelmingly supported protecting and maintaining national monuments. Federally protected lands are highly valued by citizens and critically important to the economies of rural western communities.

Extraction of finite “resources” will soon enough be our history. But our legacy and future will be in those things we have preserved.

I urge each of our state and federal elected representatives to publicly declare or re-declare where they stand for the people and values of Archuleta County and southwestern Colorado, and the public lands that sustain us, by rejecting this insult to our collective will and of our treasured National Monuments.