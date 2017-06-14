GOAL Academy Graduating Class of 2017

By Anne Grad

The graduation ceremony for GOAL Academy — a Colorado online public charter high school with an active enrollment of Pagosa Springs students — was held on Sunday, June 11 at Fort Lewis College Amphitheater, with a reception that followed in the Student Union.

Pagosa Springs had 29 graduates this year, and the Four Corners Region, which includes Alamosa, Pagosa, Durango, Ignacio, Bayfield, and Cortez, graduated 77 in total. The academy has four drop-in centers in this region, located in Pagosa Springs, Durango, Alamosa, and Cortez, and students feed in from surrounding communities.

Starting last year, GOAL has conducted regional graduation ceremonies to make it easier for families to travel to celebrate this day for their students.

Congratulations to Pagosa graduates Alyssa Babbitt, Caitlyn Berry, Jeremiah Talamante, Kaleb Gerber, Joseph Berndt, McKenzie Graham, Rain Lameroux, Isaiah Mecklenburg, Hannah Clarke, Max Ferraro, Tianna Gallegos, Caesar Brousseau, McKenna DeYapp, Nash Loewen, Alice Chavez, Seth Chavez, Kahryssa Potter, Jessie Lee, Schelena Ivie, DeMarco Martin, Sierra Montoya, Kaden Ray, Korbin Witt, Colton Reid, Colin Trumble, Dillon Weber, Kit Hentschel, Savannah Huizar, and Delilah Begay.

For more information about GOAL Academy enrollment for the 2017-2018 school year, visit goalac.org for information, or to apply to the school.