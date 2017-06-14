Pagosa Daily Post News Events & Video for Pagosa Springs Colorado

Geothermal Greenhouse to Host Birding Event Next Week

by · June 14, 2017

By Keith Bruno

The Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership (GGP) will host, “Ornithology of a Healthy River,” on Saturday, June 24 from 8am to noon, followed by lunch.  This workshop is part of the Lifelong Learning Workshop series.

A Broad-tailed Hummingbird, one of the migrants moving through southern Colorado. Photo by Tom Grey.

Join local bird experts to catch the diversity of migrant and resident birds in Pagosa Springs along the San Juan River Walk.

Cost is $20 for GGP members, $40 for nonmembers. Lunch is included in price. Meet at the Education Dome in Centennial Park in downtown Pagosa Springs (80 S. 5th St.)

Visit pagosagreen.org for more information.

