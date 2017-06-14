ESSAY: Fishing for Bait

Here in the Midwest we don’t have eighteen-inch cutthroat trout. We don’t have broad hundred mile long gravel-bottomed rivers pouring down from high plateaus, or grizzly bears or wild horses. What we have is Bud’s Last Stop, with keg beer cold as a spring creek. How’s that for poetry?

Another thing we don’t have are crowds. I can fish two miles of the pretty Whitewater River in SE Minnesota and not see another fisherman all afternoon. Is it because the fishing is bad? Last Saturday on a dry fly I caught and released twenty brown trout, one after the other. I suppose it’s too late to ask you not to tell anyone.

Later in Bud’s they mistook me for the bait guy. I wore hip waders and sat right up at the bar (in Minnesota you can do that) and a local asked if I worked with Sam.

“Who’s Sam?” I said.

“The bait guy.”

Evidently I looked the part. And around here fathead minnows and leeches are big business. That’s a bit of an exaggeration, but walleye fishing and catfish-fishing in the Upper Mississippi is about the best in the world.

On pleasant days the water is peppered with fifty-thousand dollar boats and bait fishing at three bucks a scoop is what is generally meant when you say you’re a fisherman. It involves bait buckets and tackle boxes and a case of beer and two of your buddies and cigars and a sunburn. You backtroll with a small outboard motor or “kicker” as they call it, mounted next to the big one. When the bite’s on, a quarter mile of boats will work a reef, gunnel to gunnel.

The trout angler fishes alone.

Fishing the Mississippi is good year around, but by the end of June things get tough for fly fishing. The creeks become overgrown with chin-high grass. Honeysuckle bushes crowd creek banks. Trees have leafed and spread out overhead and downed timber from spring floods creates a maze so you can hardly see the musically tinkling creek. Whole sections become impossible to walk, let alone fish. Only an idiot would be here. Which puts you in a special class.

In Bud’s Lasts Stop my friend kept after me. “You got traps in Willow Slough? That’s where Sam gets his sucker minnows.”

“No. I’m a fly fisherman.”

“Oh.”

Bait trapping is a fine job. It’s fishing, in its own way. You’re outside, and you get paid. One of the happiest men I ever met owned a tank truck and worked setting wire baskets in the prairie ponds and cattail marshes of western Minnesota. His time was his own. He was lean and rangy and tanned and wrinkled and chewed tobacco and smiled all the time. He had a busted bait basket he showed me. “A snapping turtle,” he said.

“A snapping turtle did that?”

“Yep. Clawed his way in and got stuck. Had quite a time getting him out of there. I suppose I could have shot him, but it would be a shame. He weighed eighty pounds.”

“Eighty pounds?” That can’t be, I thought.

“At least.”

Fishermen are notorious bullshitters, but out in this lonesome pothole backcountry when a man says something, he generally means it.

The fly angler is a thinking person, or not thinking depending on the day and task at hand. With the heat of summer watercress chokes the better sections of these little creeks. Fishing depends on casting and with trees and brush you have to study every square foot of the air fore and aft, checking and gauging distances and your own ability with the rod, the height and length of the cast, the size of the loop, and the water to be covered. It’s a sort of aerial chess game. Doing it wrong is always punished, and doing it right often brings nothing. Why am I here, you think? Well, it’s like a lot of things. It’s something to do.

At the bar I finished my beer. On the way out my friend stops me at the door. He has one more question. “You couldn’t sell me a bucket of leeches, can you?”

No.