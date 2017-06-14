EDITORIAL: The Green, Green Grass of Home, Part Three

But I hope no reader will try to transfer my observations into guides as to what goes on in towns, or in suburbs which are still suburbs. Towns, suburbs and even small cities are totally different organisms from great cities.

— From ‘The Death and Life of Great American Cities’ by Jane Jacobs, written in 1961

My friend Rod Proffitt, who was for a short period of time employed as Archuleta County Planning Director, occasionally emails me interesting articles about urban planning, and one of the websites, StrongTowns.org, featured a series of articles about Jane Jacobs.

I had never heard of Jane Jacobs. But her book, The Death and Life of Great American Cities, was conveniently available from our local Ruby Sisson Memorial Library, via interlibrary loan.

Throughout her life, Jane Jacobs was a steadfast defender of urban neighborhoods, and was especially a critic of the so-called ‘urban renewal’ schemes of the 1950s and 1960s, when the solution to almost any perceived urban problem was to “tear it down.” This resulted in large-scale demolition of once-vibrant neighborhoods, and to the forced relocation of residents.

Jacobs argues in her book that this urban renewal process did not respect the needs of most city-dwellers. Where urban renewal advocates saw decaying neighborhoods and “slums,” Jacobs saw affordable spaces that fostered diversity and resilience. She articulated this observation as a now famous aphorism:

“New ideas often need old buildings.”

I began today’s article with a short quote from Jacob’s book, expressing her belief that her ideas about healthy urban neighborhoods were not directly applicable to the planning of rural towns. As she notes in her book, one essential element of life in a great city is anonymity. Living in a city, almost everyone you come into contact with is a stranger, and will remain a stranger, due to the simple fact that so many people are packed into any given neighborhood or district. Urban planners, basing their schemes on ideas developed the late 1800s and early 1900s, were ignoring this essential element of urban existence, and thus — unintentionally — creating neighborhoods that quickly become “slums” — dangerous places, unhealthy places, where people fear to leave the safety of their own home.

Jacobs believed that vibrant, healthy urban neighborhoods — which she found in existence in numerous American cities — require that we acknowledge the ways that strangers live together in harmony.

Life in an American small town, meanwhile, was a different animal, back in 1961. In a small town, people were not strangers. The social interactions operated on a different level, in a different manner, based largely on the fact that folks knew one another’s names, and one another’s reputations, and freely shared that knowledge with the rest of the community. In a small town, in 1961, you were not anonymous.

But in America’s schools of planning, where thoughtful young people are trained in the art of community development, the focus has been largely on “what works in big cities.” This makes sense, when you consider that, in the year 2000, about 79 percent of the U.S. population lived in cities larger than 50,000 people, or in “urban clusters.” (U.S. Census data.) By 2010, the percentage had increased to 81 percent. Less than 20 percent of the population lives in rural areas.

A young planner coming fresh from the university may have little understanding of the way rural communities thrive… or die.

Small towns, like Pagosa Springs, are no longer the same as they were in 1961, however. For one thing, we now have trained, professional planners making key decisions about local development. You can witness some of this process tonight at the County Administration building, 398 Lewis Street, from 4 – 7pm, when the Archuleta County Planning Department will present some of its ideas about the future of development in Archuleta County… as defined by the County’s soon-to-be-revised Community Plan. The drop-in-style open house will be ‘user driven,’ so you can attend at any point during the evening.

Meanwhile, the Pagosa Springs Town Council is scheduled to review another, possibly competing plan — the Town Comprehensive Plan — on June 20. Why a small, rural community like Pagosa Springs would have two competing plans for its future development, I am unable to explain fully.

From what I can tell, from listening to planning discussions here in Archuleta County over the past 20 years, the planning profession does not fully understand how a rural town works, when it’s a thriving, vibrant community. Nevertheless, our planners are charged with designing a future such that we, the current residents, will still want to — and be able to — live here in 20 years.

The planners are simultaneously charged with planning a future where “growth” will occur, and where new residents will be comfortably accommodated.

The planners do their best, given the constraints placed on them by the elected politicians, and given the fact that they really don’t know what they are doing, nor what the future holds.

Back in 2007, a group of developers approached the Town Planning Commission, asking that their large rural parcel — on the outskirts of downtown, surrounded by unincorporated county subdivisions — be annexed into the town. The developers were proposing a new 163-acre subdivision, to be labeled “Pradera Pointe.” For some reason, they wanted the subdivision to be included within the Town limits.

Much of the 163-acre parcel consisted of natural, grassy meadows. Like this:

From a summary prepared by the Town Planning Department back in 2007:

Background: The applicant is requesting the sketch plan review of a subdivision consisting of 134 single family residential lots that range from 0.25 acre to 3.99 acres with an average lot size of 0.75 acres. The lots are proposed to sell between $75,000 and $300,000. The project is located on approximately 163 acres and has a density of 0.82 units per acre.

Tomorrow, in Part Four, I’d like to talk more about grass, and how it fits into the planning of a rural community, according to the playbooks promoted by the American Planning Association, and according to other, alternative ways of viewing rural existence.

And also… about how Pagosa Springs has changed over the past 40 years, and why small towns are not the same animal they were in 1961.

Read Part Four, tomorrow…