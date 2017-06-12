EDITORIAL: The Green, Green Grass of Home, Part One

My son-in-law Chris had several important chores to finish, before flying off to Alaska for his wedding. One of the jobs: to mow the lawn in the back yard.

I’ve had opportunity to mow this same lawn on occasion, during the 22 years our family has owned the house on Loma Street, in downtown Pagosa Springs. Clarissa was sensitive to the smell of gasoline fumes, so typically the mowing was done with an old fashioned non-motorized reel mower. The size of the mowed area varied somewhat, depending on one’s ambition and on the directions given by the woman of the house, but it generally measured about 40 feet by 60 feet. Roughly 2,400 square feet. Not an unreasonable chore, in a climate where grass tends to grow slowly.

The lawn is not your pristine type; it’s not the even, one-species kind like you might find on a golf course. This particular lawn sports a variety of plant species, including grass, dandelions and various other low-growing vegetative volunteers that get by just fine without being definitively identified. That is to say, it’s a Pagosa-style lawn.

Now that I’m once again sharing the house with Chris and Ursala, I imagine the mowing will become a shared burden, although not an unbearable one, now that we have a gas-powered mower. Yes, the mower is finicky, and wouldn’t start the last time we tried it. But like I said, a Pagosa-style lawn grows slowly in our high desert climate. If we miss a couple of weeks, does anyone really notice?

Meanwhile, the rest of our 1-acre property — about 35,000 square feet — is also more or less green at this time of year, in various shades ranging from pale sage-green to bright grass-green. In fact, at this time of year, much of Archuleta County — 867,000 acres — wears a green covering, and we like it that way.

But it probably doesn’t matter too much, whether we like it or not, because that’s the simple reality. Green in the summer. Brown in the fall. White in the winter. Brown in the spring. The changing colors of Pagosa Springs, in a nutshell.

This week, I’m thinking about grass, because I’ve been reading a book by Jane Jacobs, written in 1961 and titled, The Death and Life of Great American Cities. Jacobs was clearly not a big fan of the urban planning profession and its dogmatic beliefs about how cities should be designed, and her book outlines the many unsupported — and in her opinion, wrong — ideas that were guiding the planning profession in 1961. Many of those same beliefs remain integral to the profession today, in 2017, and have been translated and modified slightly for the planning of small towns. Like Pagosa Springs, for example?

At this moment in time, both of our local governments — the Town of Pagosa Springs, and Archuleta County — are in the midst of revising their key planning documents. The Town’s document is its ‘Comprehensive Plan.’ The County is revising the document it calls its ‘Community Plan.’

In fact, the County has scheduled an open house for this Wednesday, June 14 from 4 until 7pm, at the County Administration Building, 398 Lewis Street, to allow the community to view the planning ideas currently under discussion. I suspect the County Planning Commission and the Board of County Commissioners will be adopting some version of this plan within the next couple of months.

From the County announcement:

“This Open House is an opportunity for County residents to tell their local government what type of community they wish to live in and what issues are important,” said [Planning Commission chair] Michael Frederick, Chairman of the Archuleta County Planning Commission. “County government looks to the Community Plan for guidance on whether a land use proposal meets the objectives and expectations expressed by County residents for any future development, and it is therefore the most important planning document the County creates.”

A plan for our future. Whether we like it or not.

In her book, Jane Jacobs outlined some principles that she believed were being ignored by urban planners in 1961. We will be discussing some of those principles in this editorial series.

But first a bit of historical background.

We’re headed back to 1898 and the publication of a book called To-morrow: A Peaceful Path to Real Reform, written by a British gentleman named Ebenezer Howard. Mr. Howard’s profession was as a recording clerk for the British Parliament, where he was charged with creating a verbatim record of the legislative discussions. But as his avocation, he took on the task of solving a rather substantial problem:

London.

It seems Ebenezer Howard hated London, and especially, he hated the living conditions of the city’s poor working class. No doubt he was justified in his dislike of the things he saw, and heard, and smelled, in a city that had allowed a mixture of heavy industry and slums to define much of its nineteenth-century urban landscape.

Howard’s book was revised in 1902, as Garden Cities of To-morrow, to promote his concepts of social and urban reform, and his key idea: garden cities. ‘Garden Cities,’ as he envisioned them, would avoid the downfalls of industrial cities of the time such as urban poverty, overcrowding, low wages, dirty alleys with no drainage, poorly ventilated houses, toxic substances, dust, infectious disease and lack of interaction with nature.

His book offered a vision of towns free of slums and enjoying the benefits of both city (opportunity, amusement, decent wages) and country (beauty, fresh air and low rents). He illustrated the idea with his famous Three Magnets diagram (pictured), which addressed the question ‘Where will the people go?’ — the choices being ‘Town’, ‘Country’ or ‘Town-Country’.

Garden Cities of To-morrow proposed that society as a whole should be reorganized as networks of garden cities, to break the hold of urban-centered capitalism and lead everyone towards cooperative socialism. It proposed the creation of new suburban towns of limited size, thoroughly planned in advance, and surrounded by a permanent greenbelt of agricultural land.

Something akin to Pagosa Springs?

Howard believed that a new civilization could be found by marrying urban and rural. His towns would be largely independent, managed by the citizens who had an economic interest in them, and financed by ground rents as proposed by his contemporary. Henry George. The land on which they were to be built was to be owned by a group of trustees, and leased to the citizens.

His many diagrams and designs were starkly geometric, but were meant to be merely suggestive — as each ‘garden city’ should be planned per the needs of the people and their surrounding environment. He never intended for the cities to be circular like his diagrams.

Before moving on Howard’s continuing influence on the American planning profession, we might note the inclusion in the drawings of special allowances for such amenities as “homes for waifs,” “homes for inebriates,” “insane asylum,” and “epileptic farms.”

Clearly, he was considering everyone’s needs… not merely the wealthy and powerful…

Read Part Two, tomorrow…