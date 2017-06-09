‘Tree-mendous Trees’ Program at the Library June 14

Come hang out with Ranger Brandon this summer! The Pagosa Ranger District’s ‘Read with a Ranger’ program is back at the library for the summer! The kick off will be on Wednesday, June 14 with “Tree-mendous Trees.”

Have a tree-mendous time with Ranger Brandon from the U.S. Forest Service as we meet some of the trees of the San Juan National Forest and enjoy another summer of nature-themed books and fun activities! Typically children 6-10 years old attend, but open to all ages.

The program will take place in the Ruby M. Sisson Library meeting room from 1 to 2:00 p.m. Parents/caregivers are not required at these programs. No need to sign up; just show up. This program is free. For further information, call Brandon Caley at 264-1503 or 264-2268, or email bjcaley@fs.fed.us.