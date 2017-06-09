Special Guest Speaker at Full Moon Program Tonight

Chimney Rock Interpretive Association (CRIA) is proud to welcome back Steven Lekson, Ph.D., as a special guest speaker at the first Full Moon Program of the season tonight, Friday, June 9. Lekson always draws a crowd and is an esteemed scholar and researcher at both Chimney Rock and Chaco Canyon.

At this special program, visitors will hear Native American flute music by Charles Martinez and experience the moon rising from the ridge where the Puebloan Great House is located. This program is not recommended for children under the age of 8. There is a $15 fee for attending or $20 to attend the Full Moon Program with an early tour.

Guests who plan to attend the early tour should check in at the Visitor Cabin by 6 p.m. Guests who plan to attend the Full Program only, please check in at the Visitor Cabin by 6:45 p.m. The Full Moon Program begins at 8 p.m.

Summer Solstice

Welcome summer at Chimney Rock on Wednesday, June 21. Watch the sun rise over the San Juan Mountains this first and longest day of summer. Discuss and compare how the ancients may have lived and celebrated. The Summer Solstice Program (two to three hours) begins at the Sun Tower, a place not visited on our regular tours, and concludes at the Stone Basin — providing two viewing locations.

Tickets are $15. Reservations are required. Guests who plan to attend this program, please check in at the Visitor Cabin between 5 and 5:05 a.m. Sunrise is at approximately 5:48 a.m.



Night Sky programs

CRIA presents the Night Sky: Stars and Galaxies on June 16, and the Night Sky: Our Solar System on June 30. The Stars and Galaxies program is timed for when the moon is absent from the sky. This program enables visitors to enjoy the night sky in a truly dark-sky environment and see fainter objects that the moon’s light would normally obscure. The Our Solar System program is timed for when the moon is present in the sky but not fully illuminated. This program enables us to enjoy the night sky unimpeded by artificial lighting or the brightness of a full moon, and see many of the brighter objects that are visible.

For both programs, your evening begins with an interactive discussion at the Visitor Cabin. Topics will include how the ancient people who periodically inhabited the site lived, how they used the unique landscape of the Chimney Rock area to view the sky and what special astronomical events they might have seen. After the presentation, visitors drive to the High Mesa parking lot, where volunteer astronomers await with telescopes to provide a closer look at the wonders of the night sky. While waiting for your eyesight to adjust to the growing darkness, a short talk will explain how telescopes help us to better view night-sky objects and how the different types of telescopes work.

Telescopes will focus on different features and the volunteers will change that focus periodically during the viewing time. These programs are perfect for young families and those with limited mobility. Reservations strongly recommended. Space is limited. Walkins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets are $12 (adults) and $5 (children 5-12) plus booking fee, and are nonrefundable. Please check our website for times and to make your reservation.

Visit Chimney Rock

Visit this Ancient Puebloan cultural site located 17 miles west of Pagosa Springs and 3 miles south on Colo. 151. The site is accessible for guided walking tours at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Audio-Guided Kiva Trail tours are available between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. The cost of the tour is $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, and under 5 is free.

For monthly program tickets, please visit www.chimneyrockco.org or call (877) 444-6777. A booking fee applies to each ticket purchased online or through the call center. Purchasing your tickets in advance is the only way to guarantee a spot for the monthly and annual programs. Most programs are at full capacity prior to the event, but we will accommodate walk-ins if space is available.

CRIA is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that runs the daily operations and interpretive program at Chimney Rock National Monument under a Participating Agreement with the USDA Forest Service/San Juan National Forest.