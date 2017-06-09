Reminders from the Pagosa Fire District

By Megan Macht

Summer is here, in the beautiful San Juans… and the Pagosa Fire Protection District would like to take this time to remind everyone about some simple tips to keep you safe.

Always be safety conscious around open water

Pagosa is surrounded by scenic lakes, rivers and creeks which invite locals and tourists alike to sit back and relax, but these waterways can be dangerous as well. Water levels can rise rapidly with afternoon storms that are frequent during the summer months. Quick moving water can easily wash away pets, children, and even adults.

Always wear approved floatation devices

When enjoying water activities, always wear approved flotation devices (coast guard approved life vests). Activities such as tubing and boating can be dangerous due to fast flowing water and cold-water temperatures. A properly fitting life vest can save lives! Always ensure children are protected by wearing a life vest around any body of water.

Always fully extinguish campfires

Summertime is perfect for outdoor cookouts and campfires. After you enjoy your campfire, always fully extinguish it. Follow these steps to ensure your fire is completely out and cold.

Wait for the fire to burn down

Apply ample water

Stir well

Check for heat

If you find any heat, apply more water and stir

Pagosa Fire encourages everyone to enjoy the area. Stay informed and be prepared to make the most of your Pagosa Springs experience!