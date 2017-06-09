PHOTO ESSAY: Pagosa Springs High School Graduation, 2017

The Class of 2017 tossed their hats into the air at Pagosa Springs High School on Saturday, June 3, as Archuleta School District’s 107th graduating class.

The 65 graduates had adopted the Class Motto: “Yesterday is History, Tomorrow is a Mystery and Today is a Gift…” and the Class Song: ‘The Sky is the Limit,’ by Rebelution.

No time for the wicked

If you’re in my line, I’m-a go around the side, and still bring it

Sky is the limit

Out of my way

You can’t get me down

Adeline Thompson was selected as Class Valedictorian, and Delaney Khung and Katreena Yeneza served as Salutatorians. Nine of the 65 Graduates earned ‘Highest Distinction’ — a 4.0 CPA.

Collectively, the class earned nearly 100 scholarships, totaling more than $600,000.

