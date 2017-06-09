EDITORIAL: Sky is the Limit

Earlier this morning, I enjoyed posting Jeff Laydon’s photographs, taken at the June 3 graduation ceremonies at Pagosa Springs High School — the smiling faces of students and parents and school staff, as the graduates head off into the future. It’s no small task, to remain in school and earn a high school diploma.

Jeff noted, in his article, that the Class of 2017 adopted, as their Class Song, a bouncy Reggae-influenced hit by the band, Rebelution: ‘Sky is the Limit.’

I wasn’t able to attend the ceremony myself; my daughter Ursala was getting married that same day, in Haines, Alaska, and according to tradition, the father of the bride is supposed to walk her down the aisle — or in this particular case, down the gravel path to the beach. So Jeff’s photos were the closest thing available, to actually being in the high school gymnasium last Saturday.

According to an upbeat article by reporter Randi Pierce posted in the Pagosa Springs SUN yesterday, many of the 65 graduates earned scholarships to continue their education beyond the hall of Pagosa Springs High — somewhere in the neighborhood of $600,000.

Congratulations to the students who managed to apply for and win those scholarships. It’s certainly something to celebrate.

Ms. Pierce’s article did not, however, touch on the fact that — statistically speaking — only about 20 of the graduates in a typical Colorado high school class of 65 students will actually earn a college degree. Another 20 will enroll in college, but will drop out before finishing their degree.

In spite of the scholarships applied for and won, those 40 students who enroll in college — including the 20 who never earn a degree — will collectively amass a personal college debt of somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.2 million. (This estimate is based on the debt typically accrued by this year’s college students.)

We celebrate, this time of year, the students who step up to the podium and smile into the camera as they accept their high school diploma, and we make special mention of the ones who maintained a high GPA, and especially, those who won college scholarships. This special recognition of those who will be attending college is quite understandable, considering that the school district — and the entire American public education system — is guided by people who, years prior, won their own college scholarships and completed their own college degrees.

But what about the 45 members of the PSHS Class of 2017 who will never earn a college degree? The 25 who will never enter college… and the 20 who will drop out before completing their degree — but who will be saddled, nevertheless, with an average of $30,000 in personal debt?

Did we properly prepare that other 70 percent of the Class of 2017 for a productive, satisfying life? What job skills did they acquire during their four years at Pagosa Springs High School?

Pagosa does, in fact, need stockers to work the night shift at our local Walmart, and maids at our downtown motels, and young men and women willing to spend the day flipping burgers at McDonalds.

Are those the jobs that we’ve prepared 45 students to apply for, and win? Out of a class of 65 students?

I don’t know. Just wondering.