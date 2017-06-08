LIBRARY NEWS: Meet New Librarian Paige Shook

It is with great pleasure that we introduce you to Paige Shook, your new early literacy librarian at the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library as of June 1. She comes to us from Antwerp, Ohio, a small community near Fort Wayne, Indiana, where her family still lives.

For the past four years Paige has been the children’s librarian assistant at the Woodburn branch of the Allen County Public Library in Indiana where her responsibilities included being in charge of storytime for pre-school youngsters and Kids Club for grades one-four. Previously she had interned at the library working in children services and the technical services department.

Paige is skilled in computer technology and experienced in the day-to-day running of a library. For a year and a half she provided child care out of her residence. As a youngster she was active in 4H for 11 years starting in kindergarten.

Her educational background is also impressive. She graduated cum laude from Ivy Tech Community College as a library technical assistant in 2013, from Perdue University in Fort Wayne with a bachelor’s degree in general studies in 2014, and from Wayne State in 2016 with a masters in library information science.

Paige has never been east of Illinois, and already she is delighted with her new life in the Rockies. “We have corn, wheat and bean fields at home. I’m amazed at the beautiful mountains here,” she said. She also likes living in a small community, with Pagosa being nearly the same size as her home town. “I really like the closeness that develops when people make connections in a small town.”

Storytimes are Paige’s favorite part of the job, because of interactions with the children and the opportunities to help parents learn new literary skills they can easily use at home. Watch for innovations she wants to introduce to us from her past job, including play-based activities like searching for seashells decorated with numbers in cornmeal and playing with hair gel. “It works best when you use household items so the parents can do the same thing at home,” she said.

“It is great for Paige to round out our team,” said Meg Wempe, library director. “She has enthusiasm, ideas and experience to create tremendous programs for the children in our community.” Please stop by to welcome Paige to Pagosa.

Summer Reading Program

Your library’s free Summer Reading Program is underway now with the theme of “Build a Better World,” special activities for all ages and prizes for participation. Stop by the front desk to register and pick up your Bingo sheet. Mark your calendars for the closing celebration party Friday, July 28 from 4:30-6 p.m. when prizes will be presented and everyone will enjoy music, crafts and snacks.

Summer Reading Club for kids today

Every Thursday in June we’re hosting different free fun events from 10:30 a.m. – noon for kids. Today you’ll learn about birds. June 15 you’ll learn about trees and you’ll plant your own seedling. June 22 you’ll learn about construction by building a cardboard house. June 29 you’ll help in the outside garden.

Medicaid and Connect for Health today

Renee Burch from Archuleta County Human Services discusses options and changes to Medicaid and Connect for Health today (Thursday, June 8) in this free session from 1 – 1:45 p.m. No registration required.

All-ages movie tomorrow

Join us tomorrow (Friday, June 9) from 2-3:30 p.m. for a free PG movie suitable for all ages. Our contract does not allow us to identify the film titles in the media but you can find them listed on the activities calendars.

Lego Club Saturday

Lego Club for kids six-12 years is free from 11 a.m.-noon on Saturday, June 10. We’ve got the LEGOs – just bring your imagination.

Book club for adults

Our free adult book club meets the second Tuesday of each month from 2-3 p.m. to discuss alternating fiction and nonfiction titles. On June 13 we will discuss “The Oregon Trail” by Rinker Buck. Stop by to pick up a copy. No registration required.

New coding session for teens

Fifth-12th graders are invited to a free special coding session from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, June 14. Learn some basics and play around with computer code. Laptops are not required, but please bring your own if you have one because we have only a limited supply at the library.

Read with a Ranger

Wednesday, June 14 from 1-2 p.m., youngsters are invited to join Pagosa Ranger Brandon from the U.S. Forest Service to learn about trees from the San Juan National Forest and celebrate summer with nature-themed books and activities. Typically kids aged 6-10 attend, but these free fun sessions are open to all ages.

Spanish conversation

Wednesday, June 14 from 4-5 p.m. practice your Spanish with others at this free informal session. All are welcome, from beginners to native Spanish speakers. No registration required.

Book fair

Mark your calendars for this summer’s Friends of the Library book fair at the Centerpoint Church near Walmart – Friday, August 11 at 5 p.m. for the Friends’ potluck, annual meeting and advance book sale, and Saturday, August 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for the public sale.

How-to and self-help

“The Foundations of Mindfulness” by Eric Harrison explains how to cultivate attention, good judgment and tranquility. “60 Seconds & You’re Fired” by Robin Ryan is an updated guide to successful job interviews. “Sacred Centerings” The Wellness Game” by Dr. Dean Sanna and Amanda Beasley provides cards that are tools to help you remain centered and calm. “Win/Win in 7 Steps” by Dr. Constance d’Angelis is an introductory workbook to Mindfullness.

Other nonfiction

“Trump’s War” by Michael Savage provides a look at the early direction of the Trump presidency. “The Road to Jonestown” by Jeff Guinn explains the largest murder-suicide in American history.

CDs

“Golden Prey” by John Sandford is a Lucas Davenport mystery. “Fast and Loose” by Stuart Woods is a Stone Barrington mystery. “No Easy Target” by Iris Johansen features a woman who can understand and communicate with animals. “Any Day Now” is a Sullivan Crossing novel.

Thrillers, mysteries and suspense

“Dragon Teeth” by Michael Crichton is set in the paleontology world in the west in 1876. “The Shroud Conspiracy” by John Heubusch revolves around whether the Shroud of Turin is real or fake.

Other novels

“Exit West” by Mohsin Hamid is a love story in a country teetering on the brink of civil war. “The Ebb Tide” by Beverly Lewis is a stand-alone story by this Christian fiction author.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult content e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Downloadable films

We offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries – on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed. Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool to sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Julie Gates and our many anonymous donors.

Quotable Quote

“The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud.” – Coco Chanel (1883-1971), French fashion designer.

