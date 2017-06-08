LETTER: Thoughts About War

This letter is in response to Bill Hudson’s May 30 editorial about “Memorial Day.”

Before I delve into what I want to say, I will state I am a retired Army soldier. I was in the service of our country for 22 years. It was General of the Army Douglas McArthur who said, “Soldiers have the most to lose in war, and are not generally in favor of it”… but this not why I’m writing this.

Corporations, et al, didn’t start making money on war starting in the Korean War on. Starting with Banks, corporations have always made money on conflict. Somewhere in Medieval times war between the royal houses became too costly and they borrowed money to wage it. Banks would pick and choose who they would support in this way after researching who would win and take the plunder, both financially and logistically and liquidate it to pay back the banks, including interest.

But conflict between populations goes further back than that. One has to understand the basics of conflict. Some years ago scientists used rats to discover the reason for conflict between them. As long as there were resources enough to support the group everything went well between the members. When they took away resources so there was a shortage, there were three things that would happen:

1. They would fight within the community until there were enough deaths, and reduction of population, to match the resources available to support the population: Civil War.

2. They would force out enough of the population to other locations. Once again until the number of individuals could be supported by the resources: Colonization.

3. They would take, through violence, from neighboring populations additional resources and territory: Population War, or if you want, World War.

That banks, or corporations, profit from this is a secondary motivation when you study the three items listed above. The primary motivation is overpopulation. If you study the period just before any historic human conflict you will see that all war is caused by a lack of resources of one type, or another.

Memorial Day is not just to remember those that have died in the service of their country, but so that no one forgets the cost of war, financially, logistically, and with the lives of members of the population/loved ones.

Think about it.

Douglas Roberts

Pagosa Springs, CO