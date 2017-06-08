EDITORIAL: Strong Towns, Part Seven

Read Part One

During the first half of the six-hour ‘Smart Growth America’ workshop, hosted by the Town of Pagosa Springs, the consultants talked at us about their urban planning ideas, and how those ideas might apply to the issues we’re facing in Pagosa Springs. Theoretically, the consultants had done some analysis of our community, and were sculpting their presentation to address our unique community characteristics.

But in fact, a major portion of the consultant’s presentation was focused on what other communities had done in the past, given the unique characteristics found in those other communities. Those other communities were illustrated with Powerpoint slides, such as this one:

A happy scene, to be sure. But it’s not Pagosa Springs.

Only a handful of the 130 Powerpoint slides we were shown that morning included photographs of Pagosa Springs. Here’s one of them:

In this ‘Smart Growth’ slide, we see the walking trail developed by the Town government along the San Juan River, and we see the remodeled Centennial Park featuring the geothermal growing dome funded partly by the Town government — with a Pagosa Springs Middle School P.E. class riding past on bicycles.

The Town government has played a significant role in the development of Pagosa’s historical downtown, particularly over the past 25 years. One example of that participation can be found on our “Festival Street” — the 400 block of Lewis Street, where the Town spent about $1.2 million reconstructing the paved street and sidewalks, installing “pedestrian-friendly” bump-outs at the cross walks and planting trees, flowers and shrubbery.

Here’s how that street looked early this morning, June 8.

For the past several years, the Chamber of Commerce has been holding their annual “Car Show in Pagosa” on Lewis Street. However, due to the demolition of the Old Adobe Building, the car show this year was moved to Town Park.

As far as I can remember, the car show is the only event that’s ever made use of the $1.2 million “Festival Street” to stage an event.

The street itself is not exactly thriving, from a commercial point of view. A crop of “For Rent” signs have recently sprouted up, among the several vacant buildings on the street.

Now that the Old Adobe has burned down, the activity on the street is even more modest than it was last summer.

So I am left wondering about the photograph that we saw during the ‘Smart Growth America’ workshop last month. Does this image have any relationship to Pagosa Springs?

As I view the above scene, I see why the consultants might choose to use it. The people in this picture have stepped out of their automobiles and into a colorfully-lit street where they are participating in an outdoor party of some sort — perhaps some live music is playing, and maybe alcohol has been served, and people are obviously carrying on conversations. Human interaction: it’s something we seek out and enjoy, if we are typical, socially-adjusted community members.

Can a government help make this kind of scene more feasible? I mean, “a government”?

Or does this kind of activity require some other type of organization to make it happen?

So far, an investment of $1.2 million on Lewis Street has not generated a stream of street-party events like the one illustrated in the ‘Smart Growth’ slide show.

Maybe this is just “not who we are.” Maybe it’s impossible for the Pagosa Springs community to create a festival street event, no matter how much we spend on sidewalks and landscaping. Maybe we’re not your typical, socially-adjusted community.

But a smaller financial investment, in a different location, has produced a popular gathering spot.

Over the past decade, the Town government has focused considerable energy on writing grants for the enhancement of the downtown stretch of the San Juan River. The effort seems to have paid off.

Is this where we need to continue to focus our municipal investments, in the year 2017?

Some of us believe that the Pagosa Springs community is in the midst of a housing crisis — a crisis that’s playing out all across America, with the most obvious symptom being an increase in the number of homeless families and individuals. Traditionally, rural governments have relied on the federal government to direct the provision of low-income housing, with mixed results.

Street parties are a wonderful thing, and I’d like to see more them happening in Pagosa. But a street party is simply not as enjoyable when you have to sleep on the street afterwards.