UU Fellowship to Consider ‘Paradox of Spiritual Language’

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites you to attend a service titled “The Paradox of Religious and Spiritual Language: Words That Attempt to Express the Inexpressible,” with visiting pastor Dean Cerny , this Sunday, June 11.

In this second of a three-part message we turn toward a more pragmatic look at the use of religious language as a means of expressing our common spiritual experiences. At a grassroots level, we will attempt some sincere and honest questioning concerning the Pagosa UU Fellowship’s ability to engage one another’s theological differences. Answers, we will discover, are to be found at the core of our individual spiritual experiences. It is the uniqueness of your spiritual experience that we will attempt to articulate by beginning to develop a common religious and spiritual vocabulary.

Looking ahead, part three of this series of messages will involve the practical application of our emerging language skills.

Dean Cerny was raised in the Presbyterian faith in rural Wisconsin. He graduated from Arizona State in Religious Studies and obtained his master’s degree in religion and theology with honors in historical theology from the United Theological Seminary in Minnesota. While in seminary, he attended the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northfield, MN. He served as pastor of a rural community church in Southern Utah for almost 3 ½ years. Cerny lives with his partner of 38 years, John, and their 4 dogs in an off-grid home in rural Kanab, Utah.

Pastor Dean will soon become a part time resident of Pagosa Springs and, after a congregational vote, will lead services at the Fellowship twice each month. This is a collaborative effort between Cerny and the Fellowship as they both explore the potential possibilities of a “settled” form of spiritual leadership for the Unitarian Universalist presence here.

The Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a Welcoming Congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.

Enjoy refreshments and conversation after services, which are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue; then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north. For further information, see pagosauu.org or call 731-7900.