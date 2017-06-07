EDITORIAL: Strong Towns, Part Six

Read Part One

For those of us seated in Row 28, on Alaska Airlines flight 76, the roar of the jet engines was fairly deafening as the plane plunged down the Juneau runway, lifted, banked to the left, and immediately entered an area of light turbulence. Below and to the north, we could see densely forested islands still sporting remnants of snow from an especially moist winter.

The weather had remained conveniently sunny and cool during the weekend events in Haines: my daughter’s wedding on Saturday, followed by the scattering of my ex-wife’s ashes on Sunday. Both events took place on Paradise Cove, attended by friends and family from both Colorado and Alaska.

Once upon a time, the village of Haines was home to two active industries — logging, and commercial fishing. Today, both industries have largely faded into the mists of history, and Haines struggles to survive on a meager flow of tourists, mainly from the other side the Canadian border, a few miles up the Haines Highway.

A few hours after the memorial ceremony on Sunday, we were back on the ferry to Juneau, watching whales sport in Lyn Canal, munching leftovers, singing amateur versions of familiar songs in the forward lounge, to improvised guitar and ukulele accompaniments.

Back at Jeff and Maureen’s house on Monday, the weather turned to the dreary, gray drizzle for which Southeast Alaska is famous, and we had no choice but to go bowling at the Taku Lanes with a handful of the grandkids, aged 3 to 9 — all of whom were experiencing a bowling alley for the first time. Granddaughter Violet somehow managed to roll a strike on her final visit to the foul line — the only strike of the day, by anyone in the family, amongst a plethora of gutter balls — and I sensed that she would cherish the moment as one of the more potent memories of her Alaskan adventure.

Historically, Juneau was home to one of the largest hard-rock gold mines in North America, but the mine shut down during World War II for lack of manpower, and never reopened. More recently, Juneau’s economy was generously supported by state tax revenues — it’s Alaska’s capital — and by a thriving cruise ship industry. Even more recently, anemic oil prices have carved holes in the annual state budget, and the legislature has struggled to address serious social issues — unemployment, lack of affordable housing, drug addiction, alcohol abuse — with declining revenues.

Beginning back in the 1970s, Juneau’s elected leaders decided that tourism should become a cornerstone of the community’s economy, and a program of municipal investment in dock facilities was begun. Fast forward 45 years, and it’s not unusual to see six large cruise ships tied up at the docks — each accommodating 3,000 to 5,000 gawking tourists.

One result of that governmental program: the core of downtown is now Trinket Town during the summer months and Ghost Town during the off-season.

The flow of tourist dollars has not solved all the community’s problems, however.

As I walked past a homeless camp — a dozen cheap nylon tents set up among immature alder trees, on the rocky shore a couple of blocks from the center of downtown — I wondered why the city was allowing such a blatant violation of municipal housing regulations. Later, a friend explained that the homeless had been sleeping in the doorways of the downtown commercial buildings, and the improvised campgrounds were actually a better arrangement, for everyone, even if it hasn’t fully addressed the sanitation issue.

Another lesson I am meant to carry home with me to Colorado, I suppose.

As I mentioned yesterday, the community members who participated in the ‘Smart Growth 101’ workshop on May 25 — sponsored by the Town of Pagosa Springs, and funded by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Sustainable Communities — were asked to sketch a hasty conceptual picture of what changes we hoped to see in Pagosa Springs over the next decade or so. That brainstorming process made it pretty clear that ‘affordable housing’ ranked high on the wish list.

Affordable housing has not featured prominently, however, in the way our local governments have budgeted our taxpayer revenues over the past decade. The Town and County, for example, recently invested more than $500,000 into a failed prospecting effort to locate new sources of geothermal water. More than $100,000 has been spent by the Board of County Commissioners on preliminary plans for a proposed jail facility, to replace the abandoned facility in the existing County Courthouse, with plans to spend millions more. The County budget shows subsidies to the Archuleta County Airport — used by fewer than 100 local residents? — of around $500,000 for 2017.

Back in March, I spent a pleasant evening with my pocket calculator and the Town budgets from the decade 2006 through 2016. According to published Town budgets, our municipal government spent a sizable amount of tax revenues on recreation and tourism during that decade. When I added up the money spent between 2006 and 2016 by the Town Recreation Department, Parks Department, the Tourism Board and the Community Center, I came up with a total of approximately $20.4 million.

I also found that, back in 2007, the Town had budgeted for a part-time employee called an Affordable Housing Director. The Town was well aware of our housing problems, but for some reason, this position was never filled, and as far as I can tell, the Town no longer has any such position available.

According to my pocket calculator, the Town of Pagosa Springs spent — between 2006 and 2016 — a total of about $39,500 on “affordable housing.”

I can’t say for sure, but I believe the amount spent by Archuleta County between 2006 and 2016 was considerably less than $39,500.

One of the ‘ten principles’ shared by the two ‘Smart Growth’ consultants last month was “Create a range of housing opportunities and choices.” What our local governments have managed to create, over the past 40 years, is a range of housing opportunities and choices for tourists. In particular, the massive investments into tourism marketing and the enhancement of recreational opportunities has created a vibrant vacation rental industry — and a simultaneous shortage of long-term rentals.

The housing choices for low-income workers? Cars. Tents. If you’re lucky, maybe an older model RV.

