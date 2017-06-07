Cars, Bikes & Musicians Rolling Into Pagosa

June 9-11 will see the population of Pagosa increasing its visitor numbers by over 3,000 people.

The three major events that will be occurring that weekend are the Folk ‘n Bluegrass Festival, the Pagosa Springs Car Show and the Denver Post Ride the Rockies bicycle tour. There is some excitement for everyone and we hope that at some point during the weekend, you will be able to enjoy some of the festivities.

Ride the Rockies

The 32nd annual Denver Post Ride the Rockies bicycle tour comes to Pagosa on Sunday, June 11. It will be a full day of activities in Yamaguchi Park for the cyclists and the public. Due to all the great infrastructure improvements in Yamaguchi Park, the proximity to the High School, which is the headquarters site, and the wish to try and alleviate some of the congestion downtown, the Chamber decided to host the traditional “Party in the Park” in Yamaguchi Park. This location will be conducive to hosting an event so close to the headquarters and there should be plenty of parking for all.

KWUF radio will be at the High School with a live remote to welcome the first riders to Pagosa Springs beginning at about 12:30pm. The “Party in Yamaguchi Park” will begin at 2pm with food vendors, retail vendors, a beer and wine garden (with O’Dell’s Brewery being the beer host) and of course lots of live music. The event is free to all. The musical line-up begins with the ever-popular Retro Cats kicking off the party in rockin’ style at 2pm. Continuing the music will be Songs of the Fall with a full band ensemble beginning after 4pm.

Then we’ll have a short break as the Ride the Rockies team makes a few presentations including the gifting of $5,000 to a local non-profit agency that competed for the Denver Post community grant.

The musical talent concludes starting at about 6:30pm with the guest appearance of Phoebe Hunt and the Gatherers fresh off their performance on Reservoir Hill at the Folk ‘n Bluegrass Festival. Phoebe was just awarded the recognition of being one of the top 10 “New Country artists you need to watch in 2017” by Rolling Stone Magazine. If you aren’t able to get up to the hill for the festival, come to Yamaguchi Park where you can get a taste of the talent that was performing over the weekend. Bring the family out for a few hours of fun. Enjoy the food, the live music and the amenities that are available at the park.

We still have a few volunteer slots open for June 11 to help out with Ride the Rockies. This is a very big production and the community population swells about 2500 people in a less than 18 hour period. It certainly takes a village as we look to cover traffic control, baggage assistance, food vendors, beer and wine pourers, trash control, home-stay participation and general over site. If you are interested in donating a few hours on Sunday afternoon, June 11, please contact Mary Jo at the Chamber at 264-2360.

Bicycle Tour of Colorado

The following week, on Saturday, June 17, the Bicycle Tour of Colorado comes to Pagosa to start their 2017 loop tour. We will again provide entertainment and food for the cyclists and the community in Yamaguchi Park. The line-up for this day will consist of the Party in Yamaguchi Park beginning at 4pm and lasting until about 8pm. The free musical entertainment on this day will consist of the Brooks i Band followed by Songs of the Fall. This event is again free to the public and food vendors and the local breweries will be on hand to take care of the food and beverage needs of the crowd.

BTC is a smaller tour than Ride the Rockies; however, we expect about 300 riders to start their tour in Pagosa. Their headquarters will also be at the Pagosa Springs High School. The ride actually begins on Sunday, June 18 and the cyclists return to Pagosa from their loop on June 24. This year’s tour is the San Luis Valley Loop Tour and we are pleased that the Bicycle Tour of Colorado has again chosen Pagosa Springs as their start and finish location. If you would like to volunteer for this event, please contact Mary Jo at the Chamber.

Race Across America

The Race Across America Bike Race cyclists are some of the most enduring athletes around as this race is also known as “The World’s Toughest Endurance Bicycle Race”. This is a timed event with solo riders covering over 300 miles a day and team riders covering over 500 miles per day. Solo riders will traverse the country in less than 9 days with team cyclists covering this distance in a remarkable 6 days!

The first wave of cyclists and their SAG teams will be coming through Pagosa from late afternoon Friday, June 16 to about noon on Saturday, June 17. Then the next wave will come into Pagosa beginning early on Monday, June 19 and lasting until the next day. Pagosa Springs has long been a time station for this race. This 3000 mile, coast to coast race begins this year in Oceanside, CA and end up in Annapolis, MD.

Please be aware of all the cycling events that will be occurring during the middle of June. Be conscious of riders; take care when pulling out from intersections and when turning corners. Cyclists can get into a “blind spot” when you are in a car, so if you see cyclists on the highway – perk up and be alert!

We are planning for a very busy summer and for the Chamber, it kicks off the weekend of June 9. These events help bring business to your establishments and offer free, family fun. We hope that you will be able to enjoy the some of the festivities planned and that your business will be prepared to handle the influx of visitors throughout the time period. Should you have any questions about any of the events, please contact the Chamber for information.