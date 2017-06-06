EDITORIAL: Strong Towns, Part Five

Read Part One

“Better keep yourself clean and bright; you are the window through which you must see the world…”

– George Bernard Shaw

The two Powerpoint slide shows shared with us at the ‘Smart Growth 101’ workshop in May 25 by consultants John Robert Smith and Chris Zimmerman included some intriguing images, many of which had — seen from my perspective — little relationship to the rural community of Pagosa Springs.

Some of the information, however, was very much in line with what folks have been writing about, here in the Daily Post, about the perils of over-development in a rural community.

For example:

It’s a simple idea. Allow people to live spread people out, everyone on their own acre in 1960s-style suburban sprawl, and two key things typically happen:

1. The costs associated with the provision of services and the maintenance of infrastructure increases, merely as the result of greater distances between dwellings. The amount of taxes collected by local government does not increase proportionately, however.

2. The chances for people to meet incidentally and casually, and make social connections based on shared experiences, are fewer.

The Smart Growth consultants focused on the first disadvantage, and especially, on how sprawl affects government budgets.

Mr. Zimmerman had apparently done an analysis of how future development patterns might affect the ability of our Town government to fund services and maintenance, and he came up with the following chart, based on increased costs for certain services — police, fire, school busing, solid waster collection, roads, sewer and water provision, storm water collection and treatment — when a town allows sprawl development.

According to Mr. Zimmerman’s calculations, allowing typical sprawl development — less than one home per acre — within the Town boundaries would cost the municipal government about $77 million dollars more than they would be able to collect in taxes, over the next 20 years.





This chart assumes that the population of the town would grow by about 3 percent per year, over those same 20 years. Whether the Town government has the legal tools and political will to actually influence the way sprawl development does — or does not — take place during those 20 years is, of course, not addressed by Mr. Zimmerman’s calculations.

If, however, the municipal government were willing and able to direct development patterns, so that development created neighborhoods with the same density as, for example, the Colorado Housing Inc. affordable housing neighborhood on South 7th Street…

… a density of about 5 dwellings per acre… the Town would see a surplus of tax revenues of between $8 and $12 million above the cost of our current government costs.

I’m not sure how many hours Mr. Zimmerman and his team of analysts put into these calculations, but it appears from the Powerpoint slides that he was using the current Town budget as a starting point. (You can download the Powerpoint PDF here.)

Using the current Town budget may not have been the best place to start. There are some pretty obvious indications that our current Town budget is already insufficient to meet the Town’s capital maintenance requirements. As some of our readers may have noticed, the Town has been unable to properly maintain its existing infrastructure to standards that we might find desirable. In particular, the condition of the Town streets has generally declined over the past 10 years. The Town recently borrowed about $2.5 million to repair a very few blocks of our downtown streets, and the principal and interest on that loan will be eating into the capital funds available over the next decade.

Additionally, the Town has installed recently new infrastructure in Centennial Park, Town Park and Yamaguchi Park that will require additional maintenance. The Town is also planning a multi-million-dollar ‘Town to Lakes Trail,’ and extensions to the River Walk trail that will put stress on the municipal capital improvements budget. Plus, the Town has taken possession of the Ross Aragon Community Center, which was previously owned by a non-profit organization.

Given those observations, the estimate of a $77 million deficit might be overly charitable. Same with any promise of an $8 to $12 million surplus.

Nevertheless, sprawl development has been the most common pattern in Archuleta County for the past 40 years, and we’ve heard very little discussion in our government meeting rooms about ways to encourage a different pattern.

Maybe those discussions will begin to take place?

Near the conclusion of the May 25 workshop, the 25 community participants were asked to gather around big circular tables and imagine, as a group, “the Pagosa Springs you’d like to see, 10 years from today.” We were given about half an hour to agree on a shared vision of some sort.

These types of ‘shared vision’ exercises are mildly entertaining, but essentially meaningless, in my humble opinion — mainly because we weren’t given a suggested government budget to define the parameters of our imagining. We were not asked how, exactly, we would shift money away from currently underfunded services, to provide for programs that currently do not exist. So if we want, we can easily write off the results as ‘pipe dreams,’ drifting out of the minds of a few individuals who feel an affection for Pagosa Springs.

Nevertheless, here’s a brief summary of the bright future a group of about 25 Pagosans wanted to see unfold over the coming decade.

1. A unified (and presumably, more efficient and effective) Town-County government.

2. Affordable housing options for Pagosa’s working class.

3. A diversity of businesses within the historic downtown, beyond the current crop of tourism-driven businesses.

4. Improved public transportation.

5. Expanded walking trails and better pedestrian, bicycle and equestrian access.

The consultants from Washington DC were presumably listening carefully to these pipe dream discussions. But when we came to the final ‘group activity’ for the day-long workshop — a discussion of specific Town government projects — we were assigned topics that had almost no relationship to the shared vision we had unveiled a few minutes earlier.

The topics were instead focused around pending decisions in which the Town Planning Department staff are currently engaged.

I can understand why this disconnection occurred. Archuleta County taxpayers have certain desires concerning the type of community they want to see, many of which are impractical given the current political priorities in America. Some of these desired outcomes are in fact mutually exclusive.

The Town Planning Department, meanwhile, wrote the grant application that brought the ‘Smart Growth America’ consultants to town… presumably, to help the staff develop solutions to some very practical problems, within the limits of some real-life financial and political constraints.

The two essential questions, revealed by the disparity between the idealistic wishes of the general public and the practical considerations that guide a municipal planning department, might be:

Does the general public care enough to become involved in the political process?

And if so, is the municipal government willing to listen?

Read Part Six, tomorrow…