START YOUR ENGINES: 9th Annual Pagosa Car Show This Weekend

The 9th Annual Car Show in Pagosa takes place June 9 and 10. All of the festivities this year will be held in the Town Park and Athletic Field area. Here are some important logistical details to note. First off, Hermosa St. will be closed off at Hot Springs Blvd. The entire park area will be used to display the vehicles, the food and retail vendors and the beer and wine garden.

There will be plenty of room to display cars and showcase our vendors. Show cars will enter on 2nd St., travel west on Hermosa St. and enter the Athletic field from the east. The public is encouraged to park on Hwy 160 or Lewis St. and walk over to the park to avoid congestion. San Juan St. and the parking area adjacent to Mary Fisher Park will not be available as this area will be in use by the Folk ‘n Bluegrass Festival for satellite camping. There will be directional signage for Car Show participants and parking for the public. The easiest way to enter the event is from Hot Springs Blvd. onto Hermosa St. Accessible parking will be available at the Car Show site.

The Car Show festivities kick off at 5pm on Friday, June 9 with the Party in the Park. The Retro Cats will keep the crowd entertained with their live music as the cars gather to give the public their first glimpse into the car artistry that will be available over the weekend. There will be delicious food and a beer and wine garden available. Admission for spectators is free.

The show continues beginning Saturday morning, June 10 with the Show and Shine commencing at 9am. The whole park area will be filled with stunning cars, motorcycles and display, retail and food booths. Admission to view the cars is again free to the public. Pets must be leashed. Come out and enjoy looking at all the collectable cars, taste some delicious food and a beverage and relish this wonderful downtown venue that is so accessible.

Car Show participants and spectators can purchase a collectable Car Show T-shirt and vote for your favorite car. We will have category winners along with Best of Show, the Chamber Pick, and the People’s Choice awards. The awards will be given out at approximately 3 p.m. If you would like to participate by showing your car or motorcycle, registration is $30 and you can enter in advance or the day of the show.

We would like to thank all of our sponsors and the community for continuing to support this event. For more information, please contact the Chamber at 264-2360.