POEM: Say Hello to Wine

by · June 5, 2017

silence
while the wine is cooled
all of them breathlessly waiting
you might be ready for the wine
but is the wine ready for you

Richard Donnelly

Richard Donnelly lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Classic flyover land. Which makes us feel just a little... superior. Mr. Donnelly's first book is 'The Melancholy MBA,' published by Brick Road Poetry Press in Columbus, Georgia.