POEM: Say Hello to Wine

Weather Forecast
|
Monday 06/05
Clear
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.
|
Tuesday 06/06
Partly Cloudy
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
|
Wednesday 06/07
Clear
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
|
Thursday 06/08
Partly Cloudy
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 82F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
|
Friday 06/09
Clear
Mainly sunny. High near 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
