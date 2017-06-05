ESSAY: Mark Weiler Reflects on 16 Years as Parelli President, Part Three

Read Part One

Mark met his future wife, Leslie-Ann, at a Parelli event in 2002. Together they have made Pagosa Springs their home, and the time has come for Mark’s second retirement so he can finally enjoy the life he’s earned with his wife, horses, and dog Patsy.

“Mark has been a close part of our family, through thick and thin, as we have built the Parelli legacy together,” say Pat and Linda Parelli. “His contribution to our mission has been immense, and, he was sure to set us up for the future with a competent management team already in place. Even though Mark no longer works as an employee of PNH, his mentorship and counsel is something we will always value. We look forward to seeing him and continuing our friendship.”

Here’s Part Three of Mark’s story…

As a horse owner and probably doesn’t ride the horse as much as I should and doesn’t play with him as much as I should, I consider myself (at best) a timid trail rider. Parelli has developed lesson plans for the timid, to the trail rider, to the competitor, to the professional, to the Olympic rider.

So what you have in our reimagined Savvy Club is a lesson plan developed for your skill set, dedication, coordination, and goals by Pat and Linda Parelli. It’s all of our Levels and Savvys and all of our work created during the last 30 years. We’ve shown the updated Savvy Club to people and tested it, and they think it’s amazing. Yet, they almost always ask how much it’s going to cost… because you have to buy all of this stuff.

At one time, Linda did a short presentation at the theater downtown and took out all of the DVDs and materials we’ve produced, and it was several thousands of dollars. Linda said that people will not need to buy this anymore because everything that Parelli has ever done will be contained within the Savvy Club.

Think of it almost like the world of Netflix where you can stream or download from their library. At one time, Netflix sent you DVDs through the postal service and they still do to some degree, but that’s no longer the core business model.

We have followed Netflix’ new model. A Savvy Club member will have access to our entire history of everything we’ve ever done — for $20 dollars a month at the least expensive level. Every Savvy Club member in the US, Europe, England, and Australia will get a call from a Parelli concierge — if they haven’t already — to walk them through how to use to the tool. It will be more community-based as opposed to lesson-based.

The product is iPhone and Android enabled. If you can get a cell signal, you can get everything. You can download it to your iPhone, take it out to the pasture, and play with your horse all day long. It is a quantum leap in the industry of horse and human relationships.

Over the last eighteen months, the company has been working on a vision of Pat and Linda, to reshape the equestrian world again. Pat refers to himself as a Horseologist. If you think back 20 years ago to the modern time of Parelli, the words horsemanship and natural were never used in the same sentence. Pat was the one who put those words together because of his desire to be natural. Today, he says that there’s more psychology involved than brute force. Anyone can make a horse do something once or twice, but you’re not going to have a ‘partnership.’

Pat has become the world’s Horseologist, and he’s a success coach. There are people who don’t realize the number of horse professionals that Pat has influenced. I’ve watched Pat and Linda with Lauren Barwick, who is not only successful as a dressage rider but also as a reining rider now. In 2017, you’ll see Jesse Peters at the midwest horse expo in Madison, Wisconsin, which is in search of equine stars. Jesse was on our faculty for 5 years and he’s brilliant. He does reining patterns, cutting, and bridleless and mounted shooting at a full gallop. I’ve watched Linda and Pat coach him on how to do this and he’s brilliant. Some of our instructors now have been coached by Pat and Linda that they have started to write their own books based on what they’ve learned at Parelli.

As time has gone on, I’ve often wondered if we as a company were going to be good enough to be able to fulfill their vision and mission. With the dedication of all the people who have worked on the Savvy Club, it has been a massive undertaking. I don’t know anyone else who would have the type of stamina and dedication that it would take to do this other than Pat and Linda and their team of hard workers.

I consider it a tremendous honor to have served as president of Parelli. The future is bright. There was a period of time when some of the people who were advising us convinced us to close the Florida and Colorado ranches — and Pat and Linda have reversed that. This past summer, the energy on the Colorado campus was better than it has ever been in the fifteen years that I have been here. There were students on the Florida campus this past fall, and it was wonderful. We’ve changed our instructor conference time to January instead of doing it when we do the Savvy Summit.

The future has never been better or brighter.

In 2017, we will start to expose Parelli to an entire group of people who have never been exposed to Parelli before. We’ve been kind of quiet for 2016, while we have prepared to introduce new folks to what Parelli does and how they do it and the methodology of the Savvy Club. They will be amazed beyond belief.

I am proud to have been an integral part of the Parelli legacy.