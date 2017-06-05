EDITORIAL: Strong Towns, Part Four

Read Part One

Southeast Alaska provided an idyllic setting and contained abundant local resources. The forests supplied shelter, game and wild berries while the ocean was a storehouse of fish and sea mammals. In contrast to interior peoples of North America, who frequently struggled just to survive, the Tlingits spent relatively little time harvesting and storing foodstuffs and supplies and could instead become traders and craftsmen.

— From the ‘Tlingit History’ page of the Sheldon Jackson Museum website

From the deck of the Chilkoot Haven Lodge, you can descend a lengthy stairway and step across a narrow paved road, to the banks of the Chilkoot River, where a totem pole has been erected. I assume this pole portrays an historical tribal story — as do almost all the totem poles created over the past couple of centuries by the Native tribes living along the northwest coast of the North American continent — but I have no idea what the story might be. Judging by the condition of the wood, I would guess this pole is not more that 40 years old.

The figure at the very bottom appears to be a Frog, which might indicate a magical, mythical creature, or it might represent the human Frog Clan as a whole, or a single prominent member of the Frog Clan.

Although these poles contain historical or mythical stories and can be ‘read’ — in much the same sense that a page in a history book can be ‘read’ — you have to already ‘know the story’ of a totem pole in order to understand the relationships implied by the carved images.

The next figure, as your eyes travel up the pole, is a Raven, with a Halibut hanging from His beak. I assume this to be the mythical trickster, Raven, the creator of the world, and the root cause of so many of the world’s dysfunctional elements. Above the Raven figure — in terms of its location on the pole, but not necessarily its importance in the story — is Eagle, who again might be a mythical character, or else might represent the members of the Eagle Clan.

At the very top of the pole sits a human figure wearing a nobleman’s hat. A chief, perhaps, or maybe a prince destined to become a chief?

Behind the totem pole flows the Chilkoot River, one of the prime salmon streams in Alaska, and — historically — the source of health and wealth for the Chilkoot Tribe, one of the many Tlingit tribes that occupied what is now Southeast Alaska following the most recent Ice Age.

The millions of salmon — Sockeye, King, Coho, Pink, and Chum — that returned from the Pacific Ocean to numerous spawning streams in Alaska between the beginning of June and the end of October each year, largely defined the lifestyle and calendar of the Tlingit people: work your ass off during the summer, gathering and putting up food; then spend the winter making art, and throwing big tribal parties. Much of the art-making focused on ornate dance regalia and masks intended for winter performances during ‘potlatch’ feasts.

Compared to many of the other tribal nations that occupied North America prior to European immigration and conquest, the Chilkoot and neighboring Chilkat tribes amassed considerable material wealth, and a relatively leisurely lifestyle. They also garnered significant political power and cultural influence. The tribal population in the area around Haines, Alaska, at the peak of that power and influence, was perhaps 2,000.

Today, the flow of spawning salmon up the Chilkoot River is largely controlled by the Alaska Department of Fish & Game. The development of Alaska’s commercial fishing fleet, over the past century, decimated the salmon runs and helped put an end to the political and cultural influence of the Chilkoot people.

The Chilkoot tribal villages are gone now, and the artwork is created largely for the tourist market. Food now comes from a supermarket, paid for with food stamps.

Typically, the totem poles created by the Tlingits tell stories of successful achievements, political and social victories. But the poles were made of wood — a convenient material that does not last very long in the rainy climate of Southeast Alaska. Most of the poles carved during the past 200 years have disappeared.

Villages and towns come and go, along with their stories and their monuments. We understand that. In Colorado, many hold the belief that a town that is not consistently growing its population, is destined to disappear off the map.

The consultants from Smart Growth America brought a slightly different perspective to the workshop on May 25. A community — especially, a rural community — can grow in ways that ultimately drain the community’s human and financial resources. We see indications, here in Archuleta County, that just such a harmful growth pattern has been taking place here over the past 40 years. One indication is seen in deteriorating public infrastructure. Another is found during various government board meeting, in the lengthy discussions about the best tactics for convincing the voters to approve a tax increase.

Will these same patterns continue? Or will we change our evil ways?

