Camping Open at San Luis Lakes State Wildlife Area

San Luis Lakes State Wildlife Area is open for camping and those planning to use the area should be aware of a few changes made this year at the popular spot.

Located in Alamosa County in the San Luis Valley, the state wildlife area is used primarily during the summer as an alternative campground by those visiting nearby Great Sand Dunes National Park. The campground is very busy during early summer and reservations from Memorial Day through July 4 are mandatory. Make reservations at www.reserveamerica.com.

To use and camp at the area, anyone 18 and older must have a 2017 hunting or fishing license, or a Colorado State Wildlife Area Access Permit. Access permits cost $36 and are available at any license dealer or CPW office. Those who have purchased a state park vehicle pass for 2017 can also use the area this year. There is not a separate camping fee.

The area has 51 camp sites equipped with fire grates, picnic tables and electric hook-ups. The campground also has toilets and a dump station. However, campers must bring their own water ‒ no water or ice is available at the campground. Campers must bring their own wood if they want to build a campfire. The lakes are not open for boating because they lack sufficient water.

The San Luis Lakes State Wildlife Area is open for hunting during regular seasons. The area’s wetlands also provide excellent habitat for birds and water fowl and is a great spot for watching wildlife.

For more information, call CPW’s Monte Vista office at 719-587-6900, or visit this website.