OPINION: A Reason for Optimism

I concluded a recent essay (‘Trump and Churchill,’ Pagosa Daily Post, 30 May 2017) with: “I’m desperately looking for a reason to feel good about Trump!”

Yesterday, he gave me one. I had been worried, because of his comments after meeting with European leaders that he was considering what to do about the Paris Climate Agreement, that he would decide to stay in. His campaign promise was to get us out of it.

In the event, he came through.

Actually, we were never in the agreement. The United States Constitution provides that treaties must be ratified by the United States Senate. Obama made an agreement, but he never submitted it to the Senate. Like Clinton with the similarly flawed Kyoto agreement, Obama knew the Senate would not ratify the Paris agreement. Now, like the Kyoto agreement, the Paris agreement is dead, as far as the United States is concerned.

Trump said the Paris agreement was a bad deal for America. It was a bad deal for several reasons.

It required the U.S. to reduce CO2 emissions without requiring the greatest emitter (China) or the fastest growing large emitter (India) to reduce emissions for 20 years. This requirement, by increasing the cost of energy in America, would make us uncompetitive in the world market. Europe, which pays three times as much for energy because they have gone out front with solar and wind energy, is already suffering from this problem.

For the same reasons it wouldn’t have a significant effect on global warming.

The U.S. emissions are leveling off and may be reducing because solar and wind energy production is increasing, largely for economic reasons. If you drive from Pagosa Springs to Houston, as I have done regularly since buying a home here 17 years ago, you see increasing numbers of large wind farms. Now the local utilities such as LPEA make a lot of noise about how they are facilitating solar farms. Although the direct cost of solar and wind energy (with the help of government subsidies) is becoming competitive with fossil fuels, they haven’t solved the problems that the sun doesn’t always shine and the wind doesn’t always blow, but they’re working on it. The Paris agreement overrides the pace of development.

An anthropogenic cause for global warming has not been proven. Global warming is real. We’ve had global warming since the end of the little ice age around 1500 AD. The warming we’ve had in the last 100 years doesn’t really track the increase in CO2 concentration. The increase is significantly less than in the climate models upon which the predictions of disaster are based. The claims of consensus among scientists are greatly exaggerated. Abraham Lincoln said: ”If I am wrong, ten angels swearing I am right would make no difference.” Science is proven right or wrong by data.

There is little doubt that forced reduction of CO2 emissions will harm our economy.

We should continue research and development of alternate energy. The billions we spend on annually climate change research, which has failed over 20 years to improve the accuracy of global climate models, might reasonably be diverted to alternate energy R & D.