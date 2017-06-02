‘Huck Finn Fishing Derby’ Set for Today, June 2

This year’s Huck Finn Fishing Derby is set for today… Friday, June 2, from 1:30pm to 5pm at the River Center ponds.

Youth ages 5-12 are eligible to participate; parents and guardians are welcome to attend. Costumes are not a requirement, but prizes will be awarded for the best Huckleberry Finn and Becky Thatcher costumes.

Prizes will also be awarded for first fish, smallest fish and biggest fish.

Youngsters are welcome to bring their own fishing gear, but loaner rods and plenty of bait will be available for those in need.

While supplies last, a hot dog dinner will be served during the last two hours of the event, courtesy of the Pagosa Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.