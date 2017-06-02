ESSAY: Mark Weiler Reflects on 16 Years as Parelli President, Part Two

Read Part One

During his 16-year tenure as partner, President and CEO of Parelli Natural Horsemanship, Mark Weiler helped take Parelli to high level of exposure and influence all over the world. He became an active member of the Pagosa Springs community, and worked with the county to provide jobs and careers as the Parelli business grew to become one of the three largest employers at the time, in the offices built on the street that was subsequently named ‘Parelli Way’.

Mark Weiler didn’t need to work, he wanted to work — on a mission that became a part of his heart. Here’s Part Two of his story:

I became fully immersed in all things Parelli everyday, and it changed my life. So, needless to say, I never left and it has been my honor to serve as President all that time and it’s been a fascinating the journey.

When I first met Pat and Linda in 1998 they had a handful of videos and had just created a manual for their Levels Program. They were on the point of making that available when Yvonne, an amazing graphic designer who is also Linda’s sister and started helping her with developing the Parelli community and cause in Australia from 1991, came up with the idea of making these manuals more accessible and turning them into pocket guides that could be taken into the arena.

We made educational videos and pocket guide hand books to teach the Parelli Program to people no matter where they lived. As a business man we were able to develop our promotional and marketing approach so we could truly take this message to the world.

Then, I invited Pat and Linda to spend the winter at my farm in Florida, and that’s how they came to Ocala.

I belonged to a group at one point called Vistage, which is the world’s largest membership of presidents and CEOs of companies that provides self-help in a group setting. Today there are 14,000 members around the world, but at the time there were about twelve people. When I told them what I was doing, they said, “Where do you do this?” So we arranged for all of them to come to Pagosa Springs, sit with Pat and Linda, give a review of what the business was and where they thought the future was, and from that meeting, they were the ones that suggested a private media company.

I remember sitting there and wondering what they were even talking about. At that time, in 2002 or 2003, they said, “You have all of this how-to intellectual property” — even though we didn’t have anything near what we have now — and they suggested that we make DVDs on a subscription basis, which was the birth of the Savvy Club. We had lots of hurdles to overcome, we brought it to market, and it was a phenomenal success.

So, fast forward to today and we have an office in England, the campus and office in Pagosa Springs, the winter home in Ocala… we’re in Australia, we have a distributorship in Switzerland, and we serve 73 countries around the world.

My job was to fulfill Pat and Linda’s vision — but it’s a gigantic vision, and how do you do that? So, the Savvy Club, for the time and what it was, was brilliant and served people brilliantly. But then the world changed. We built a headquarters building here in Pagosa and created our infrastructure on a model of shipping 500 to 800 DVDs a day. That business all changed in 2007 when Apple brought out the iPhone, because it was the start of ‘disbursed intellectual property’ and access to every bit of information in the world.

When I look back on the evolution of Parelli Natural Horsemanship, we’ve gone through a couple of regimes. We connected with people from the equestrian industry that we thought might know how to do things better than Pat and Linda. We went through two regimes of them and there were times that they offered us good, valuable information, but in the end it wasn’t really Parelli. It wasn’t “natural Pat.”

About a year ago, Pat and Linda and I had a retreat, and Pat said, “I want to go back to being natural Pat, and I want to go from being a product company that has a membership to a membership company that has a few products.”

This has been an ongoing journey for us now for about eighteen months. We had some fits and starts, but what we did was we continued to query all the customers asking them for feedback. “What are we doing? What adds value? How much time do you have? What can you afford? Do you have access to the Internet, etc?”

What we’ve worked on is to solve all of the problems that people who love horses today encounter. Internally, we call it the Savvy Club Version 4. We have had hundreds people and tens of thousands of hours to create this. Here’s the vision—the first toe in the water was the Parelli app, which answers the fourteen most common problems people have with a horse. We developed it, we brought it to market, we tested it in the first and second quarter of last year 2016, and the response was amazing. So amazing, that we wanted to expand that vision so that people will have the Savvy Club that is easier to use and with a larger wealth of information to go to, after they finish the ‘fourteen problems.’

When Pat and Linda teach, they go through a mental process with the student asking, “Are they confident, fearful, athletic, coordinated, have they been around horses before?” And Pat and Linda have developed a customized teaching methodology for every type of horseman, and every type of horse…

