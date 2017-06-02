EDITORIAL: Strong Towns, Part Three

Read Part One

Our technical assistance will provide the resources to refine and implement local priorities with smart growth strategies that make sense for Pagosa Springs.

— From the letter introducing ‘Smart Growth America’ to participants invited to a May 25 workshop at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

Looking out at the soggy, gray sky above Doulas Island, across the Gastineau Channel from Juneau, Alaska — the view from the window of my friends Jeff and Maureen — I am reminded how depressing it can be, living in a place that sees an average of 50 sunny days a year. The view is very similar to the one we enjoyed overlooking the channel, from the nearby house Clarissa and I shared for about 15 years.

Maybe “enjoyed” is not the right word. Maybe, “endured.”

Our conversation at the kitchen table last night, looking out at this view — yes, the view was still well-lit at 10pm, here in the Land of the Midnight Sun — rambled through various social and political topics, including the problem of homelessness in America. You might not think it possible that people would choose to be homeless in a miserably cold and wet place like Juneau, Alaska — but homelessness is not always a choice. According to the Juneau Homeless Coalition, Nearly 70 Juneau families were reported living on the streets, sleeping in cars or staying in shelters.

Homelessness typically results from a complex set of circumstances that require

people to choose between food, shelter and other basic needs. Contributing factors include inadequate income, inadequate availability of affordable housing, insufficient support services, and destabilizing events and choices.

A 2001 study found that 57% of Alaska households could not afford a median priced home, and 46% could not afford the average rent. According to a 2009 report, housing in Alaska is least affordable in Juneau, where it takes 2.1 wage earners to afford the average home.

Jeff asked about the homelessness situation in Archuleta County, and I explained that our “homeless” population is somewhat less visible than in a typical American city, because most of the people sleeping in cars or in tents, without adequate sanitary facilities, live 10 miles west of downtown, in Aspen Springs. Or live elsewhere in the less developed parts of the county.

Meanwhile, the community leaders who make the decisions about government spending and priorities generally live in the more affluent parts of the county, where the homeless remain “out of sight, out of mind.”

One might think that Archuleta County’s housing crisis would be an important point of discussion at the “Smart Growth America” workshop hosted by the Town of Pagosa Springs on May 25.

Alas, this was not the case. But we did discuss the cost of “sprawl” to the community’s taxpayers.

The two consultants from Washington DC spent the first three hours of the workshop introducing us to their “ten principles” of smart growth… “Sustainable development goals aimed at creating a unique sense of community and place, expanding the range of transportation, employment, and housing choices, equitably distributing the costs and benefits of development, and promoting certain other social values such as access to health care.”

Their “ten principles:”

Mixed land uses

Take advantage of compact building design

Create a range of housing opportunities and choices

Create walkable neighborhoods

Foster distinctive, attractive communities with a strong sense of place

Preserve open space, farmland, natural beauty, and critical environmental areas

Strengthen and direct development towards existing communities

Provide a variety of transportation choices

Make development decisions predictable, fair and cost effective

Encourage community and stakeholder collaboration in development decisions

These are all fine ideas, and we’ve been discussing many of them here in the Daily Post for the past 12 years — perhaps with an emphasis on “community collaboration. A few of these ideas were incorporated into the Town of Pagosa Springs Comprehensive Plan back in 2006, and into the Archuleta County Community Plan in 2001 — and then mostly ignored.

The most important of these principles, in 2017, may be “Create a range of housing opportunities and choices.” But for some reason, other “development” issues occupied the discussion during the six-hour workshop.

To some degree, the above principles reflect the way Pagosa Springs developed during its first 75 years, before our local elected officials came to conclusion that more — and more intrusive — government regulations would improve the community. And before suburban sprawl became the acceptable — even the preferred — model for growth.

Which is not to imply that Pagosa Springs was an idyllic paradise prior to the arrival of all those government rules and fees and control mechanisms, and before suburban sprawl so completely dominated our community’s development pattern. From what I’ve heard about Pagosa’s distant past from the old-timers, I seriously doubt I would have enjoyed living here prior to 1970 — during a period when historical conflicts between the Hispanic sheep herders and Anglo cattle ranchers determined many of the cultural dynamics, and when an allegedly-corrupt County commissioner might come home and find his house burnt to the ground.

Things have changed. Many things have changed. I briefly quoted ‘Smart Growth America’ consultant John Robert Smith, yesterday in Part Two, this way:

“But things are changing now. Just having land, highway access and water isn’t getting you the economic development for the future. And it’s being changed partially by two big generational shifts.”

As Mr. Smith reminded us, change is inevitable. But “growth” is not inevitable, nor is “development.” Especially, it’s not inevitable that development continue along the same trajectory it’s been traveling for the past 40 years in Archuleta County. Here’s a quick summary of our more recent development pattern, here in Pagosa Springs — your basic story of Good Ole American Greed:

1. We had a real estate bubble driven largely by Recreational Properties, Inc. — a California company that bought up cheap vacant properties in the early 2000s and then marketed them at quadruple the price to wealthy retirees throughout the West. That caused everyone else to increase their selling price, on both land and homes.

2. Then we suffered the Great Recession — brought on primarily by greedy investment bankers — and Archuleta County saw, for several years, one of the highest foreclosure rates in Colorado. School enrollment dropped from 1,650 to 1,300 as working class families left the community. Lower-value homes, such as mobile homes, suffered from lack of proper maintenance as the community tightened its belt.

3. The real estate market began to recover, but the working class wages remained pretty much the same. People who could afford to purchase the foreclosure properties did so, but they mostly converted them to vacation rentals, or left them vacant in hopes of retiring here someday.

4. The vacation rental industry began to boom, thanks to AirBNB and other sharing websites, and to the $500,000 a year the Town was pouring into tourism marketing.

4. With the once-affordable homes now converted to vacation rentals, the community experienced a shortage of rental properties, which has served to double the cost of a typical long-term rental.

5. No one is currently building multi-family rentals, for a number of reasons, including zoning, restrictive covenants, and a hot market for retirement homes and vacation rentals. But this is exactly the type of housing we need most.

6. The community is thus in dire straights. Employers struggle to find employees. Working folks are leaving town, looking for a better situation elsewhere. (Good luck with that one…)

Read Part Four, on Monday…