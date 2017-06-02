CDOT to Hold ‘Telephone Town Hall’ Meetings Throughout Colorado

By Tamara Rollison

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is hosting six telephone town halls beginning in early June, providing the public with a forum to ask questions and give input about a variety of transportation issues.

Between June 5 and June 13, residents in all 64 counties will be called at random through an automated system and invited to take part in their regional town hall (see dates and regions below). Coloradans who choose to join the conversation can listen in and also express their thoughts to their transportation commissioner and key CDOT personnel on how the Department is addressing the state’s transportation needs, important projects or initiatives and funding.

The town hall event for Southwest Colorado — Alamosa, Archuleta, Chaffee

Conejos, Costilla, Dolores, , La Plata, Mineral, Montezuma, Ouray, Rio Grande, Saguache, San Juan and San Miguel Counties — will be held on Tuesday, June 13 at 7pm.

“’Together We Go’ is an on-going conversation about transportation with the citizens of Colorado,” said CDOT Executive Director Shailen Bhatt. “It allows everyone to take a look at what we’ve accomplished so far to make sure we’re all moving together in the right direction. It also gives us the opportunity to hear from people on how best to invest our limited funds and the projects they think should be prioritized.”

The interactive calls will reach out to approximately 350,000 people statewide. After answering the phone, the call will be automatically connected to the meeting. Anyone who does not receive a call but wants to participate can dial in, toll-free, at 1-877-229-8493, PIN 112034.

“It’s vital that we hear from the citizens in every county,” said Transportation Commission Chairman Gary Reiff. “Getting people to attend public meetings can be difficult. A telephone town hall is a fairly new approach that allows us to have these important discussions and people don’t even need to leave home. We’d like to hear from you.”