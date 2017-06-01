LIBRARY NEWS: Summer Reading Program Begins Next Week

Your library’s free Summer Reading Program begins on Monday, June 5 with the theme of “Build a Better World.” The program includes special activities for all ages and prizes for participation. Stop by the front desk to register and pick up your Bingo sheet. Please see below for information on the early events, and watch for news of more activities this summer in this Library News column.

The Library will hold the program’s closing celebration party Friday, July 28 from 4:30-6 p.m. when prizes will be presented and everyone will enjoy music, crafts and snacks. This summer’s prizes are still being finalized, but previous year’s rewards have included bicycles, VISA gift cards, tablets and river raft trips – plus great reading and fun events through June and July, of course.

Activities calendars available

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free Summer Reading Program activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions – kids, tweens/teens and adults.

Book fair

Mark your calendars for this summer’s Friends of the Library book fair at the Centerpoint Church near Walmart – Friday, August 11 at 5 p.m. for the Friends’ potluck, annual meeting and advance book sale, and Saturday, August 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for the public sale.

Two new full-time staff

With Brad Glover, our new adult services librarian, on the job, we now look forward to welcoming Paige Shook, who will become our new early literacy librarian in early June. You’ll learn more about her in next week’s Library News column. As soon as Brad and Paige get their feet on the ground, our regular programming will resume – with some new creative and fun ideas they will bring to your library.

Medicaid and Connect for Health today

Renee Burch from Archuleta County Human Services discusses options and changes to Medicaid and Connect for Health today (Thursday, June 1) and next Thursday, June 8 in this free session from 1 – 1:45 p.m. No registration required.

Teen advisory board today

Today (Thursday, June 1) the teen advisory board meets from 4-5 p.m. Bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book.

All-ages gaming tomorrow

Enjoy free video gaming on the Wii and X-box 360 Kinect with your family and friends tomorrow (Friday, June 2) from 2-3:15 p.m.

Adult learning

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) program is cutting back to one day a week for the summer. Stop by on Tuesdays from 3-7 p.m. to let Mark help you with high school equivalency, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. In previous years adult learning was on vacation for the summer, so we are very pleased to have money in the budget to keep it going one day a week for June, July and August. When school starts in the fall, we’ll expand PALS hours.

Tween gaming

By popular request, we’ll host a new free gaming session just for tweens from 4-5 p.m. next Monday, June 5. Fourth-eighth graders can enjoy X-box 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Summer Reading Club for kids

Every Thursday in June we’ll host different free fun events from 10:30 a.m. – noon for kids. June 8 you’ll hear about birds and build a birdhouse. June 15 you’ll learn about trees and plant your own seedling. June 22 you’ll learn about construction by building a cardboard house. June 29 you’ll help in the outside garden.

Kids storytime

Every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Baby storytime

Every Saturday from 9:05 to 9:25 a.m., join us for a free short session of stories, songs and fingerplays for you and your little ones. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills into everyday family life.

Toddler storytime

Every Saturday from 9:30–10 a.m., join us for 30 minutes of free stories, songs and fingerplays with open play afterwards. Learn easy tips on how to include literacy skills in everyday family life.

Travel nonfiction

“Lonely Planet Washington, D.C.” helps you plan and enjoy your trip to the nation’s capitol. “The Complete Guide to Alaska Cruises” is a Fodor’s book with detailed ship reviews, planning tips and information on more than 20 of the most popular ports. “The Bucket List” is a collection of 1,000 adventures on every continent from outdoor adventures to closer-to-home activities.

Spanish CDs

The following five audiobooks have been added to our Spanish language collection: “Una Buena Chica” (“The Good Girl”), a thriller by Mary Kubica; “Arte en la Sangre” (“Art in the Blood”), a Sherlock Holmes adventure by Bonnie MacBird and Julius Esquadra; “En Busca de la Felycidad” (“Pursuit of Happiness”), a novel about a single father by Chris Gardner; “Talentos Ocultas” (“Hidden Figures”), the true story of the brilliant black women at NASA by Margot Lee Shetterly that became the Academy Award-nominated film; and “Flores Cortadas” (“Pretty Girls”), a mystery by Karin Slaughter.

Other CDs

“One Lie” by Lisa Scottoline is a thriller about a teacher and coach whose whole life is a lie. ”Beartown” by Fredrik Backman follows a junior hockey team with the town’s future in its hands. “The Girl Who Knew Too Much” by Amanda Quick is a mystery about Hollywood moguls and stars. “Robert B. Parker’s Little White Lies” by Ace Atkins is a Spenser mystery.

Thrillers, mysteries and suspense

“Change Agent” by Daniel Suarez is a sci-fi thriller set in 2045. “Six Four” by Hideo Yokoyama is a million seller in Japan that was the winner of the Best Japanese Crime Fiction of the Year award.

Other novels

“No Knives in the Kitchens of This City” by Khaled Khalifa traces the destructive impact of Syria’s dictatorship on the lives of an Aleppo family. “The Chosen” by J.R. Ward is a Black Dagger Brotherhood paranormal romance. “American War” by Omar El Akkad is a near future story of American in a second Civil War. “Fill the Sky” by Katherine A. Sherbrooke takes two friends on a spiritual trip to Ecuador. “Death’s End” is the third book in the sci-fi series by Chinese writer Cixin Liu. “The Stars are Legion” by Kameron Hurley is a sci-fi story.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult content e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access these e-books by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Downloadable films

For your viewing pleasure, we offer IndieFlix, a free streaming movie service that gives you unlimited access to more than 7,500 award-winning and popular independent shorts, feature films and documentaries from more than 50 countries – on your device, PC or Mac, with no apps needed. Access IndieFlix through the Downloadable Content icon on the library’s website. Use “Quick Pick,” the discovery tool that lets you sample movies like you would music.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week we thank our anonymous donors.

Quotable Quote

“Acting is telling the truth under imaginary circumstances.” – Emma Watson, British actress, model and activist who came to the world’s attention as Hermione in all eight Harry Potter films.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs – and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home – please visit our website at http://pagosa.colibraries.org/.