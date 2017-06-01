ESSAY: Mark Weiler Reflects on 16 Years as Parelli President, Part One

What does a man do after developing a successful, Illinois-based business, and retiring in the mid-1990s? He joins Linda and Pat Parelli and gets passionate about helping two people on a mission to change the world for horses and the people who love them.

Mark Weiler is a man of determination and action. He is fearless, energetic, positive and sure. Within a short time of getting to know Pat and Linda, he said he knew how to help them with their mission… rolled up his sleeves and got to work on ‘life after retirement’. The following is the first part of Mark Weiler’s story about his experiences with Parelli Natural Horsemanship.

In late 1996, my wife at the time, had a ten-year-old horse who had never been in a trailer and didn’t want any part of it. I was introduced to Eric Clark, a Parelli Professional, who used techniques I’d never heard of before and, of course, got the horse in the trailer. I was so impressed I came up with an idea to set up a center and maybe franchise it. So Eric said I had to meet the man behind this, Pat Parelli.

I accompanied Eric to the Parelli Savvy Conference (1998) which at that time was held in the middle of the facility – there was no Big Top indoor arena. There were about 300 people there, and I was blown away watching Pat with horse after horse. We met the next day to discuss the idea of a center, and my bigger idea to franchise them across America. Pat and Linda were open to my ideas but said they did not feel ready to do something like this. I, on the other hand, with my business background, could see it very clearly. I even had the initial blue prints with me. I talked them into it, said I would do everything, and in return offered them two years of my consultancy for free.

They agreed, what could they say?!

After a few weeks working on the project with Eric, I realized that this plan was not the right direction to take. So I went back to Pat and Linda and said I felt I had jumped the gun and we shouldn’t do it. But I wanted to be true to my word and still offered them my consultancy for the next year.

Three weeks later, Pat Parelli pulled into my driveway, which at that time in my life, I lived in a hunt-club town in Wayne, Illinois. There were no cowboy hats much less mustaches. My wife was off doing something, and Pat said, “Where’s the horse with the trailer loading problem?”

“The horse is right over there,” I said, “You’re welcome to do whatever you want, but that horse is very difficult, and he just doesn’t like people very much.”

Pat said, “I’d like to play with that horse.”

In ten minutes, before my eyes, Pat had that horse running into the trailer. That was my first real exposure to Pat and Parelli Natural Horsemanship. I looked at him and asked, “Can you make a business out of this? Can you make a living at this?”

It was during that visit that I was introduced to Linda, who was amazing. I asked Pat and Linda what their vision was and what they were trying to do. Without hesitation, they said, “We’re going to change the world. We’re going to help horse people no matter where they live or what they can afford.”

When I met them they had already come a long way. In 1993, Pat was in debt for over $300,000 and they had been traveling around the U.S.A. in a motorhome with 3 horses and 3 dogs in tow. They had built a following in the U.S., Canada, Switzerland, Germany and Australia, had just purchased a ranch for students who wanted long term study. The ranch was beautiful but real dump when they got it, and they had worked hard to clean it up and make it safe and functional. Their offices were in Pagosa Springs with a small staff servicing their big dreams. They were busy enough with this quickly growing business and had finally just got out of debt.

Now, keep in mind that I’ve had a long history of being presidents of companies and directors of banks. I worked for the Polaroid corporation, and General Motors before that. I didn’t say it at the time, but I thought, “Changing the world is a difficult business, and you two are going to do this without any capital or financial backing?”

Yet, they were sincere. Pat and Linda operated with strong principles based on their horsemanship credo, and what attracted me was their commitment to putting the relationship first. See, I worked for GM in the early ‘70s when they were the most profitable and most powerful company in the world. They taught you their way, and it was a zero sum game. In order for someone to be a winner, there had to be a loser. I was really good at it, but the problem was that I had no relationships with anybody.

By that time, I was on my second marriage, and Pat and Linda were the two happiest people that I’d ever seen in my life—and they had built something out of nothing.

When they bought the property in Pagosa Springs in 1995, they had a junky, rusty pickup truck that didn’t have a heater or a defroster. They had to scrape the ice on the inside of the windshield. Linda would put a blanket and a hot water bottle in her lap, and that’s how they drove to the airport every weekend to fly out and do clinics.

Their stories were amazing and I think hardly anyone knows what they did to build this business to the stage I met them – when they held clinics, they would put big boxes of equipment on the roof of the trailer that Linda would offer for sale, with a few videos, on a little fold-up table but when Pat started out in 1985, he tied the halters and ropes himself. He even had marks on the dashboard so that he could measure the different lengths of rope. He and his friend would drive down the road, heading to whatever presentation he was going to with a little trailer in the back. He would pull the rope, while he’s driving with his knee, and measure it with these marks on the dashboard to measure different lengths of rope.

I loved the stories. They inspired me and I wanted to help them achieve their dream of changing the world. These people are really dedicated. I could learn a lot here and I have a lot to offer them.

At this point in my life, I had retired and, frankly, a little bored. As part of my consultancy offer, I would come back every quarter of a year, and we would talk. It was amazing to watch their passion and their dedication to their students.

At that point in the ’90s, they were on the road on their own, doing clinics and demos and expos 30 to 40 weekends a year. The rest of the time they were teaching at their Pagosa Springs center, which attracted a lot of international students.

At the end of April in 2001, we were having our quarterly meeting. Karen Scholl was president at the time, but she was a Parelli Instructor and didn’t get any time with her horse; she was looking to step down so that she could do more as an instructor. Pat, Linda and I had already been talking about this because the business needed to move to another level, so it was perfect timing. I offered to hold the position until we could find the right person and… well, I stayed!

I told Pat that I hadn’t worked in five years. All of the knowledge I had seemed stale, and I wasn’t sure it would work anymore.

Pat said, “Once you know it, you always know it.” Not to mention that by that time, I was on my third divorce. I needed a change…

Read Part Two, tomorrow…