EDITORIAL: Strong Towns, Part Two

One general assumption, made by the “community leaders” who guided Archuleta County’s local governments and organizations during the past 40 years or so, has been that “growth” is necessarily a good thing, no matter how it unfolds.

And they could easily point to evidence in support of that assumption, as new homes sprouted up within the rural subdivisions to the north, east, south and west of the county seat of Pagosa Springs, and as new tax revenues funneled into the government bank accounts.

The arrival of new businesses, and a slowly increasing flow of tourists also seemed to suggest that an ongoing policy of supporting growth, especially suburban growth, was destined to change Pagosa Springs from a poor rural town — suffering from the decline of the timber industry — into a vacationers paradise.

Has it actually worked out that way? Or, were we operating inside a bubble that has now burst?

When the ‘Smart Growth America’ consultants arrived in town last week from Washington DC — to spend a few hours exploring the community and then present their “Implementing Smart Growth 101 Workshop” — we heard a different perspective… one that pointed to a slightly different way of assessing the value of suburban growth. That perspective showed suburban growth as one of the worst possible ways for a community to grow, economically.

The consultants were, however, still focused on the idea of “growth.”

Here’s consultant John Robert Smith, speaking to the group of community leaders invited to the May 25 workshop:

“But things are changing now. Just having land, highway access and water isn’t getting you the economic development for the future. And it’s being changed partially by two big generational shifts.

“The Baby Boomers — of which there are a number of you in the room who might fit that demographic — the largest generation in the history of the country, with the longest lifespan in the history of the country, so we’re going to continue to learn and be engaged in families and grow. But we’re facing retirement. And when we do, over a span of 10 to 15 years, we’re going to have a tremendous impact on local economies and local governments.

“But we’re no longer the largest generation in the history of the country. We’ve been eclipsed by the Millennials. They are now the largest generation, and they occupy the largest percentage of the workforce in the country. So as employers are looking for talented workers, they’re looking to those Millennials. And they’re finding that Millennials move to where they want to live, first, and then they look for a job.

“And Boomers are realizing they have a finite number of years left, and they’re looking for a place that’s authentic, that gives them lifestyle choices and a sense of vibrancy.

“And the job creators who are chasing the talented young workers? They’re moving to where the young people are, rather than trying to lure them to where the factories, office parks and research parks already exist…”

Well, that’s one worry we don’t have to deal with. Archuleta County has no factories to speak of, no office parks, nor any research parks that are going to be left vacant, as our businesses follow the talented young Millennials to other cities and towns. We do, however, need to worry about the lack of employees. That fact has become increasingly apparent over the past couple of years. And a lot of the problem seems related to unaffordable housing.

One of the people sitting at my table at the “Smart Growth” workshop mentioned that the Pagosa construction industry seems to be taking off again, after nearly a decade of relative inactivity. She said a half dozen new houses are under construction right in her Pagosa Lakes neighborhood. We can easily guess that none of those new homes are destined to serve the working class.

Yes, we will be getting more Baby Boomers moving to Archuleta County, and they will probably live here happily for 15 or 20 years until health issues cause them to leave.

But what about the Millennials?

From the Rentonomics newsletter published by ApartmentList.com:

In a nationwide survey of about 24,000 renters, Apartment List found that the 80 percent of millennial renters born between 1982 and 2004 want to purchase a house or condo, but face a huge obstacle: affording a home.

For some millennials that means a wait of at least two decades before they can afford to buy a home.

Despite the overwhelming desire to own, millennials from Los Angeles to New York and everywhere in between, surveyed from October 2016 through April 2017, revealed they are increasingly delaying their plans for homeownership.

Apartment list did a similar survey in 2014 and found that 25 percent of Millennials planned to purchase a home within 2 years. This year — three years later — the number had dropped to 16 percent. 67 percent said they expect to wait three years or more before they will be able to afford a home.

68 percent of millennials said they have saved less than $1,000 for a down payment. Almost half, or 44 percent, of millennials said they have not saved anything for a down payment. Nearly the same number, 40 percent, said they aren’t saving for a down payment on a monthly basis. Only 15 percent have saved $5,000 or more, and only 29 percent say they are saving $200 or more each month.

In some urban areas where rents are skyrocketing and making it ever more difficult to put anything into a savings account, Millennials will apparently need to wait — on average — 10 to 20 years before they will have saved enough for a down payment.

If they ever have enough?

Another problem: expectations don’t line up with reality. The average survey respondent from Denver believed that he/she would need about $30,000 as a down payment on a condo. Based on current condo prices in Denver, the actual dollar amount is closer to $55,000. That’s for a 20 percent down payment.

In 1993, Clarissa and I bought a two-bedroom house in Pagosa Springs for $53,000. In 2017, that wouldn’t even cover a typical down payment on a house here.

If we want a community that can attract and accommodate Millennials over the next ten years, building more single-family homes is not going to cut it. Our community will need a much larger stock of small, affordable rental units.

Or an even more innovative type of housing?

Read Part Three, tomorrow…