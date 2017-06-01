Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Announces 2017 Dates

The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad (DSNGRR) — offering distinctive year-round rail experiences and special events to passengers of all ages in the remote, scenic wilderness and high-mountain landscape of Colorado’s San Juan National Forest — today announced tickets are now on sale for its highly-popular Durango Brew Train craft beer experiences and Wine & Rails wine tasting events.

A craft beer showcase spotlighting five prominent Durango-based breweries, this year’s Durango Brew Train will take place on Saturday, September 2 and Saturday, September 30.

Now in its fourth consecutive year, and set for Sunday, September 3 and Sunday, October 1, Wine & Rails is a widely-anticipated wine tasting extravaganza featuring multiple vintages from four notable Four Corner-area wineries, exceptional cuisine, and live musical entertainment. Tickets for both events may now be purchased online through the D&SNGRR website at www.durangotrain.com, or by calling the railroad’s toll-free reservation hotline at (888) 872-4607.

“With each passing year, the Durango Brew Train and Wine & Rails become more and more popular among our guests as they remain attracted to locally-produced craft beer and wine,” said Allen C. Harper, co-owner, chairman, and chief executive officer of American Heritage Railways, Inc., the parent company of the D&SNGRR, and the architect and executive producer of the Durango Brew Train and Wine and Rails event series. “Beyond delivering exceptional experiences aboard the D&SNGRR, these two special events provide our guests with unique opportunities to meet and interact with the brewmasters and vintners who produce these fine products, and to enjoy themselves during one of the most beautiful seasons of the year in the Four Corners area.”

Durango Brew Train

With excursions on Saturday, September 2 and Saturday, September 30, the Durango Brew Train is a craft-beer lover’s dream come true. As the D&SNGRR makes its way among the fall foliage through the Animas River valley to Cascade Canyon, guests mingle with knowledgeable brewers and sample products from five Durango-based breweries: Animas Brewing Company, BREW Pub & Kitchen, Carver Brewing Company, Ska Brewing, and Steamworks Brewing Company. After arriving in the canyon, riders will have two additional hours of beer tasting, garnering further insights from brewmasters, listening to live music from local bands, eating a gourmet Bavarian luncheon, and strolling along the river or across the scenic footbridge.

Durango Brew Train standard-class tickets are $109.00 per person; deluxe-class tickets are $129.00 per person; and first-class tickets are $169.00 per person. All tickets are subject to a seven-percent historic preservation fee. The seven-hour event is open only to adults 21 years of age or older.

About Wine & Rails

A unique mobile wine tasting experience aboard a historic steam train, Wine & Rails is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 1. After boarding the train, wine aficionados will talk to winemakers about their products; sample vintages from Four Corners-area wineries: 5680’ Vineyards (Paonia), Garrett Estate Cellars (Olathe/Montrose), Four Leaves Winery (Durango), and Sutcliffe Vineyards (Cortez); and engage in a rousing game of wine trivia with exciting prizes on the line. Once at Cascade Canyon, guests will spend two hours sampling additional wines; eating a delightful Mediterranean cuisine luncheon; listening and dancing to live music; playing fun yard games; and making fabulous memories in the fall air along the Animas River. On the return trip, Wine & Rails riders will enjoy dessert and coffee.

Wine & Rails standard-class tickets are $109.00 per person; deluxe-class tickets are $129.00 per person; and first-class tickets are $169.00 per person. All tickets are subject to a seven percent historic preservation fee. An adults-only event for guests 21 years of age and over, Wine & Rails lasts approximately seven hours.

Established in 1881 as the Denver & Rio Grande Railway, and based in beautiful Durango, Colorado, the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad (D&SNGRR) has been transporting passengers, young and old alike, through the remote, scenic wilderness and high-mountain landscape of the San Juan National Forest for 135 years. For more information, please visit www.durangotrain.com;