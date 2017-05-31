Theatre for Everyone, at PSCA

Pagosa Springs is widely known as a tourist destination and serves the outside community in so many special ways. Thingamajig Theatre Company is no different, as they serve audiences from all over the state, country, and the world… (the 2014 production of ‘Misterman’, starring Craig MacArthur is heading to Ireland this fall!)

With a focus on reaching audiences of all backgrounds and ages, Thingamajig strives to meet the needs of every traveler. Without a doubt, however, the theatre community is thriving because of the local support of Pagosa Springs, a group of committed and wildly intelligent patrons. Not only has the production team chosen four incredible plays that are fun and thrilling for audiences of all ages, but they have brought back some favorites of the community that you simply cannot miss.

Opening the summer season with a heart-thrilling story set in Ancient Egypt, Disney’s ‘Aida’ stars none other than Pagosa favorites Luke Hefner and Heather McCall.

Luke Hefner has been the leading man in residence for the last two summers, dazzling the community with his work in the title role of ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’, his daring incarnation of Cliff in ‘Cabaret’, his scantily clad muscles in ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’ and his unforgettably beautiful voice in ‘The Little Mermaid’. No princesses were immune to his charms.

Heather McCall has had a vast tenure here at Thingamajig, starring as the gentle and loving ape-mother, Kala, in ‘Tarzan’, suspicious and stunning Betty in ‘White Christmas’, and perhaps most memorably the sole song-writer and star of an original ballet ‘nova’. Her voice soars with effortless range and her heart is apparent in every movement and note she creates.

Cast in trio with newcomer, Jameelah Leaundra, ‘Aida’ will be led by a powerhouse trifecta that is gearing up to tell the story of a Nubian princess displaced into Ancient Egypt as a servant. The music and lyrics are created by none other than Elton John and Tim Rice, serving up pop tunes that will stick with you and lyrics that shoot straight to the heart.

Watch as the three dive into a complicated love triangle in which each has to decide what they will sacrifice for love and how to truly trust another.

Lifting up the heart-wrenching plot is an ensemble that dances and sings and tells story with fervor and grace. From a full-blown fashion-show to African ritual styles, the ensemble dabbles in dance styles as varied as one could hope. Directed and choreographed by the household name, Melissa Firlit, the story brings laughter, human struggle, and celebration of individuality to the center of Pagosa’s stage.

Don’t miss Thingamajig Theatre Company’s closing performances of the 2016-2017 Winter Season! The Tony Award winning comedy, ‘God of Carnage’ runs one final weekend June 1-4, Thursday through Saturday at 7:00pm, Sunday at 2:00pm. Save 30% on all ‘Carnage’ tickets by entering the promo code SUMMER at checkout!

