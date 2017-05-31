LPEA Golf Tournament in Pagosa on June 17

La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) will host its annual Golf Tournament at the Pagosa Springs Golf Course, Saturday, June 17. Space is limited, and registration deadline is June 14.

Organized by LPEA’s line personnel, members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (Local IBEW 111 26A) based in Pagosa Springs, the LPEA Golf Tournament is open to all community members. This year proceeds will benefit the Foundation for Archuleta County Education: FACE, to support teacher grants for education resources.

The tournament is a four-person scramble, with four flights beginning with a 9am shotgun start, rain or shine. Entry fee is $70 per person, which includes lunch, golf cart, prizes and more. The field will be limited to the first 36 teams registered. Hole sponsorships are available to support FACE, and independent donations are welcome.

Cash or checks (made payable to the “Brotherhood Fund”) will be accepted (no credit cards) via mail to LPEA, P.O. Box 305, Pagosa Springs, Colo. 81147, or in person at LPEA’s Pagosa Springs office, 603 S. 8th St.

“Once again we are going to be golfing for a good cause,” said Journeyman Lineman Jeremy Matney, who is organizing the event with LPEA Equipment Operator Garrett Hammer. “Golfers can enjoy a day on the links, plus lunch, and are eligible for more than $6,000 in prizes, in addition to raising funds for FACE.”

To register, or for further information regarding the golf tournament, visit www.lpea.coop, or contact Matney (970.759.8881) or Hammer (970.946.9434) directly.

Since the LPEA Golf Tournament’s inception in 2003, the event has raised more than $100,000 for a variety of non-profit entities in Archuleta County, including local food banks, Archuleta County Search & Rescue, Pagosa Early Learning Center, American Cancer Society Relay for Life and Archuleta County Victim Assistance.

LPEA, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative established in 1939, provides to its more than 30,000 members, with in excess of 42,000 meters, safe, reliable electricity at the lowest reasonable cost, while being environmentally responsible.

For additional information, contact LPEA at 970.247.5786 or visit www.lpea.coop.