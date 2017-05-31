EDITORIAL: Strong Towns, Part One

A fellow member of the Archuleta County Affordable Housing Work Group forwarded an intriguing email last week, on the subject of the growing housing crisis in America. The email originated with a national organization called ‘Strong Towns,’ and more specifically, from their Director of Community Engagement, Kea Wilson.

Ask most Americans, and they’ll say their town’s housing stock has one of two major problems: there aren’t enough affordable homes, or property values aren’t rising fast enough to make homeownership the great investment it once was. And a lot of people? They might even say they have both problems.

But what if housing policy simply can’t solve these two dilemmas at once?

Yesterday, we shared a post from our friends at City Observatory that showed why asking housing policymakers to both keep prices low enough for the poor and high enough for real estate investors is a tall order…

The email links to a thoughtful article by a ‘Strong Towns’ member named Joe Cortwright, which begins like this:

Here are two ideas that, if you’re like most Americans, you probably agree with:

1. Government policy should help keep housing broadly affordable, so as not to price out people of low or moderate incomes from entire neighborhoods, cities, or even metropolitan areas.

2. Government policy should protect residential neighborhoods from things that might negatively impact housing values, because homes are an important investment and wealth-building tool.

Having read them together like that, you’ve probably already jumped ahead to the big reveal, which is that these two ideas are almost entirely mutually exclusive. The first essentially says, “Use housing policy to keep home prices down”; the second says, “Use housing policy to keep home prices up.”

Based on my conversations about our current affordable housing crisis, with people in Pagosa Springs over the past year, I suspect that most folks in our little rural community would agree with Mr. Cortwright’s first statement: that government policy should encourage a range of housing options, to accommodate all classes of people. Of course, not everyone agrees on how that might be accomplished.

And having sat through more government land use discussions than is probably good for my health, I would say that most Pagosa property owners would agree with Statement Number 2 — that government should prohibit or at least discourage developments that would lower the property values of the surrounding homes.

For the past several decades, Statement Number 2 — the protection of property values — has guided nearly all our government policies in Archuleta County. Statement Number 1 has received only lip service.

And thus, we find ourselves in the midst of a serious housing crisis.

A few months back, the Town of Pagosa Springs applied for, and was awarded, a free analysis of our community’s development history and its potential future, courtesy of the EPA — the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The federally-funded program is called the “Implementing Smart Growth 101 Workshop,” and provides an exposure to best practices for local leaders in urban, suburban and rural communities working to create housing and transportation choices near jobs, shops and schools.

This quote is from the handout emailed by the Town Planning Department to the “community leaders” who were invited to the all-day workshop held on Thursday, May 25:

The Building Blocks Grant for Sustainable Communities that is supporting this workshop was awarded by the EPA’s Office of Sustainable Communities to Smart Growth America through a national competition. EPA’s Office of Sustainable Communities sponsors a variety of programs that help interested communities grow in ways that benefit families and businesses while protecting the environment and preserving a sense of place.

The idea is pretty simple. If governments allow developers free reign to locate subdivisions and homes miles away from essential services — long distances from schools, fire stations, hospitals, retail — we end up with what we now have in Archuleta County: a community that cannot afford to maintain its infrastructure, and a community with a huge ‘per capita carbon footprint.’

The EPA is mostly concerned about the ‘carbon footprint’ side of the equation, I presume, and not as much about the plain old inconvenience of living in suburban sprawl. But there’s also another side to the equation, which is the isolation and a lack of community cohesion created by sprawl.

If any rural community needs help with this stuff, it’s Pagosa Springs. Hopefully, we’re not already beyond help, but that might actually be the case.

The workshop, attended by about 25 local “community leaders” and a handful of state and federal employees, was led by two consultants from a Washington, DC-based nonprofit called “Smart Growth America.”

Before we delve too deeply into what we heard from the consultants at the May 25 workshop, we’re going to address a bigger issue, as suggested by the comments from Joe Cortwright at the beginning of this article.

2. Government policy should protect residential neighborhoods from things that might negatively impact housing values, because homes are an important investment and wealth-building tool.

If we look around at Pagosa Springs, in 2017, we can see that our local rural governments have done a decent job of protecting the value of our property investments… if you don’t count the fact that our roads are falling apart, the phone service is marginal, and we have more and more people living in RVs, tents, and cars.

But let’s stop for a moment and think about this phrase:

“… because homes are an important investment and wealth-building tool.”

Historically, that is a false statement. Historically, homes have not been a wealth-building tool — at least, not for the family occupying the house.

Historically, homes have been the places where we lived and raised our kids, and historically, they have not been a profit-generating investment but rather a drain on the family’s finances and leisure time — a burden we tolerated for the obvious reason that we all need a roof over our heads.

Historically, homes have been a profit-center for only certain people:

1. Landlords who were lucky enough (or smart enough?) to purchase homes they could rent out to less fortunate people in need of housing…

2. Bankers who made a hefty profit on mortgage loans…

3. And governments supported by property taxes.

Here in America, that situation took a big turn in 2001. And then again in 2008, but in the opposite direction.

Here’s a chart developed by researcher Yale professor Robert Shiller for the 2005 edition of his book Irrational Exuberance, addressing the U.S. housing bubble and other investment tools.

As we can see from his chart, the population of the U.S. grew from about 63 million in 1890 to about 294 million in 2005. Adjusted for inflation, the average cost of a new home increased by about 60 percent above the cost in 1890 — but we might note that the houses also got considerably larger during that time, which would explain part of the increase in value.

The red line at the top shows the inflation adjusted value of the average American home, from 1890 until 2005 — prior to the Great Recession. This chart makes it pretty clear that your average house — viewed as a long-term investment — was a poor choice, if you thought you would make a profit at the end of the term. (Prior to 2001, that is.)

The value of the (average) house your family bought in 1949 had almost exactly the same financial value — when adjusted for inflation — 50 years later in 1999. But when you consider that you were paying 5 percent interest on your mortgage, and doing repairs and upkeep on your “investment” — you actually lost a good deal of money when you sold that house 50 years later, when compared to other possible “investments.”

If you weren’t renting out your property out to make a profit, the only people who actually made money on your long-term property investment were the mortgage company and the tax collector. They both made out like bandits.

Read Part Two, tomorrow…