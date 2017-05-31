EDITORIAL: Memorial Day, 2017… Part Two

Read Part One

The three-volley salute is a ceremonial act performed at military funerals and sometimes also police funerals. The custom originates from the European dynastic wars, where the fighting ceased so the dead and wounded could be removed. Then, three shots were fired into the air to signal that the battle could resume.

— From Wikipedia

The sun was shining on Memorial Day, May 29, and a gentle breeze caught the newly-hoisted American flag, hanging at half mast above the Veterans Memorial Park — a sage-covered knoll that would one day, presumably sooner rather than later, be worthy of the term, “park.”

My two granddaughters and I had watched the flag-raising and heard the digitally-powered bugle play a couple of familiar military tunes, but we were not prepared for the next event: the three-volley salute. Six men in military uniforms stood in a line, about 20 feet away, and raised their rifles on command, then fired the first volley.

As I mentioned yesterday in Part One, Amelie and Simone and I had positioned ourselves in a spot where I thought I could get the “best” photo of the activities around the new flagpole. I had not given any thought to the actual sound the rifles would be making.

At the first loud ‘crack’ of the rifles, all three of us jumped, and 2-year-old Simone quickly covered her ears and scurried over to hide her face in my pant leg.

“Crack.”

“Crack.”

And the volley was done, leaving our ears ringing slightly.

“That scared me practically out of my skin,” 7-year-old Amelie confessed.

According to the Wikipedia, if we’d been standing at a European battlefront, we would now promptly resume our efforts to kill the enemy. But this was merely a ceremony, and the rifles were shooting only blanks.

We listened to the crowd sing “The Star Spangled Banner” and then headed back to the van, stopping for a moment to look over the engraved bricks that can be purchased to support the further development of the park.

I’d promised the girls a visit to Yamaguchi Park, where the Town had just finished installing a new playground, and as we headed towards downtown, Amelie asked why the American flag had been raised to the top of the flagpole and then lowered halfway down.

How to explain this to a 7-year-old?

“Well, when an important person dies,” I told her, “sometimes the government lowers the flags to half-mast, out of respect.”

“Did an important person die?” she asked.

“No, not just one single person. The veterans were showing respect to the thousands of American soldiers who’ve died in wars all around the world.”

“Why do Americans fight wars all around the world?”

How to explain this to a 7-year-old?

In fact, how to explain this to anyone?

Mayor Don Volger had made an attempt to explain it, during the ceremony.

“They were devoted to this country, what it stands for. And those red stripes on the flag? They are not there merely for color. They are there because they mean blood was shed, for this country, for our freedom. So we can be here in this beautiful place, and not under threat of persecution. We have been protected by them.”

Unfortunately, this is not true. The Mayor is repeating a sad and misleading fairy tale.

The U.S. military does not wage its modern wars to protect American citizens and their freedoms. The U.S. military operates to fulfill the political agenda that President Dwight Eisenhower warned us about, in his televised farewell speech in 1961. Our military provides protection for American investors and industrialists with financial interests in foreign countries, and to protect the egos of corrupt, power-seeking politicians. The final cost of those wars is paid by soldiers on both sides of the conflict — and increasingly, by ordinary citizens, including innocent women and children.

The American people did not receive “protection” as a result of the Korean War, nor from the Vietnam War, nor from the Gulf War, nor from the Wars in Afghanistan or Iraq, nor from the dozens of other military operations conducted by the American military over the past 75 years. The U.S. mainland has not been threatened by a foreign Army since 1844 — but the oil companies and other corporations based in the U.S. are in constant need of protection.

Our brave young men have provided that protection, in war after war. And they return to us — if they return alive — with unspeakable memories.

Harry Patch passed away in 2009, at the age of 111 — Britain’s last surviving veteran of World War I. He could easily have been killed during that war, like so many other young men — more than 500,000 of them — but remarkably, he survived his wounds. His experience in the battle of Passchendaele was so terrible, however, that he was unable to talk about what he’d seen for the next 80 years.

Only when he reached 100 years old could he finally look back, and speak about the unspeakable. In his book, The Last Fighting Tommy, he concluded that “the politicians who took us to war should have been given the guns and told to settle their differences themselves, instead of organizing nothing better than legalized mass murder”.

We came across a lad from A company. He was ripped open from his shoulder to his waist by shrapnel and lying in a pool of blood. When we got to him, he said: ‘Shoot me’. He was beyond human help and, before we could draw a revolver, he was dead. And the final word he uttered was ‘Mother.’ I remember that lad in particular. It’s an image that has haunted me all my life, seared into my mind.

— An extract from Harry Patch’s book, The Last Fighting Tommy, which was read out at his funeral by Marie-France André, the chargé d’affaires of the Belgian embassy, August 2009.

We must tell ourselves fairy tales; I understand that. It’s too painful to speak the truth about war, especially for those who’ve actually been in the trenches. It’s nearly impossible to witness the death of your comrades, or to have your son or father come home in a casket, and still be able to say, “That war was nothing better than legalized mass murder.”

Apparently, you have to live to be 100 before you can admit such a truth.

Following the dedication of the new park on Vista Boulevard, I took the two girls to Yamaguchi Park, to try out the new playground equipment. The day continued to be sunny with a slight breeze.

No military drones appeared — as they do so often in Iraq and Afghanistan — to drop bombs on the surrounding neighborhood. For that, I remain eternally grateful.