ESSAY: Trump and Churchill

I have just re-read Roy Jenkins’ biography of Winston Churchill. I was motivated by noticing that President Donald Trump and Winston Churchill, the British Prime Minister during the greatest challenge Great Britain ever faced, have some things in common.

I’m a Churchillophile. He’s probably the greatest man of the 20th Century. His only competitor is Einstein.

I’m not a Trumpophile. I voted for Trump on the grounds of: “Anyone but Hillary!” A weak reason, but it carried the day. He was duly elected president. It is in my interest that President Trump be successful. It is in the interest of every American that their President be successful. I’m anxiously looking for any indication that Trump might be successful.

Churchill and Trump share being egoists. My friend of longest standing (67 years), who is a psychologist, says Trump is a narcissist, which I suspect is a clinical term for egoist

They both came to office hated by many of their compatriots. Trump was and is opposed by most Americans. Churchill was opposed by most members of parliament from his own party.

They both opposed evil foreign ideologies (Nazis and ISIS).

Friends of both thought on occasion they would do better if they would just shut up.

There are substantial differences. Churchill was a master of the English language, verbal or written. Think: “…blood, sweat, toil, and tears.”;“…we shall fight them on the beaches…”; “…their finest hour.”; “Never…so few!”.

For Trump, think: “fantastic! …so bad! …so sad! …great! …wonderful! …Believe me!”

Churchill was a bonafide hero. Just out of Sandhurst, he pulled strings to get assigned to whatever dangerous action was going anywhere in the Empire: the Sudan, the Khyber Pass, the Boer War…In the Sudan he participated in the last cavalry charge of the British Empire; he was “mentioned in dispatches” at the Khyber Pass; he escaped from a Boer prison camp. When out of office for a while in WWI, he commanded a battalion on the bloody Western Front. He was also a polo champion into his 40s.

When he became Prime Minister at age 65 he had held nearly every government office.

He was also a businessman. Simultaneously with his career in politics he made a fortune as a writer, negotiating his own deals with publishers.

Trump had no military experience. He had no government experience. When assessing Trump as a businessman, The Economist said that he would be wealthier had he never gone into business, but invested the money his father left him in an index fund.

Trump wrote a book about making deals.

Churchill wrote a book about the Khyber Pass expedition; a four-volume book about WWI; a four-volume book about his ancestor, the Duke of Marlborough; a four volume History of the English Speaking Peoples; a six volume book on WWII. Those are the Churchill books I have read. There are others.

I still wish our president to be successful. The Churchill comparison fails, for reasons given above. “Anyone but Hillary” still holds, reinforced by her blaming everyone but herself for her loss. I’m desperately looking for a reason to feel good about Trump.